4-alarm blaze decimates shop building on Hillsboro’s Main Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled down a four-alarm fire that broke out on Hillsboro’s Main Street Sunday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., Hillsboro firefighters responded to what was initially a three-alarm commercial fire near East Main Street and Southeast 2nd Avenue. Within half an hour, the blaze had fully involved the building.

By 4:12 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a fourth alarm. Two blocks around the area were closed as crews continued to attack it.

Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Cornelius Fire, Forest Grove Fire, Portland Fire and Rescue, and Washington County Police all responded to assist. Firefighters were on the scene working to prevent any extension for several hours.

Around 7:20 a.m., Hillsboro Fire said most of the blaze was knocked down but crews are still extinguishing hot spots.

According to TVFR, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.