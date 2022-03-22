SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The majority of Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be getting emergency allotments next month.

In addition to their regular SNAP benefits, nearly 400,000 households will receive approximately $65 million in extra food benefits, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS). The supplemental benefits will be issued directly to the EBT card of SNAP recipients.

“We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” said Claire Seguin, deputy director of the ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs. “We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling to meet their basic needs and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211 and the Oregon Food Bank for support during this difficult time.”

Current SNAP recipients will receive their emergency allotments on April 12. Allotments will also be issued on April 29 or May 3 for households who did not receive benefits in the first monthly issuance.

More information about emergency allotments is available at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/Pages/Emergency-Allotments.aspx.