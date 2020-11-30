Sneaker waves possible on S. Washington, N. Oregon coast Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers of the possibility of sneaker waves Monday.
Meteorologists say large, energetic waves arriving before dawn Monday will bring an increased risk of sneaker waves to the South Washington coast, and the North and Central Oregon coast.
Sneaker waves can run up on the beach significantly farther than other waves.
Anyone planning to be near the surf zone Monday should stay alert, keep an eye on children, stay off rocks and logs, and give the ocean plenty of space.
