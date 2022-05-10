PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Elections Division says a Portland campaign finance firm was hit with a recent cyber-attack, but Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s office says the attack doesn’t change anything about the primary election.

No sensitive data was exposed, and the firm, C&E Systems, was not hacked. Fagan’s office also says that no systems related to elections were compromised in any way.



However, people who have accounts with C&E Systems will need to change their passwords to avoid another cyber attack.

“We vote on paper which can’t be hacked. And the systems that count ballots are never connected to the internet,” said Oregon Elections Division Director Debroah Scroggin.