The school district says they found out the activity was connected to David Younger at the end of November.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A South Albany High School teacher and football coach is on leave after accusations of “suspicious financial activity.”

The school district says they found out the activity was connected to David Younger at the end of November. They then gave the information to the Albany Police Department, which opened an investigation.

In an email to KOIN 6, school administrators said Younger was placed on administrative leave per district policy.

“Any further action taken by the district as a result of APD’s investigation will be in accordance with board policy and with guidance from legal counsel,” the email read. “The district does not comment on personnel issues. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remains the district’s first priority.”

According to OSAA, Younger has been the co-head coach of the football program since 2021.

Anyone with information should contact School Resource Officer Williams at the Albany Police Department via 541-917-7680.