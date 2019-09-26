Skip to content
Special Reports
Sold! Oregon Potato Company wins bid for NORPAC Quincy plant
Online vs. in store? How to have a green Christmas
NORPAC auction ‘significantly’ bids up price
Neighbors raise stink over proposed hemp, pot facility
‘Scared to death’: What it’s like being homeless in rural Oregon
The power of hope: How Make-A-Wish heals
County greenlights Canby cannabis operation
Budget crisis: Hood River sheriff makes ‘gut-wrenching’ cuts
Día de Acción de Gracias brings Canby community together
New video game store opening at former CD Game Exchange
Oregon’s Treasures: A look at what past generations saved
Oregon’s Treasures: Native American artifacts
Nation considers red flag laws; see how it has played out in Oregon
These doctors won’t take insurance – and patients love it
Oregon’s Treasures: Preserving the state’s artifacts
KOIN's Cart of the Week
KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Chili Bomb!
KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Supernova Vegan
KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Hit the spot!
KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Pastrami Zombie
KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Bella’s Cravings
KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Cannon’s Rib Express
KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Kees #Loaded Kitchen
KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Bari Food Cart
KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Rollin’ Fresh
KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Burmese Delight
Human Interest
Lines for Life advises how to talk to kids about suicide
Growing diamonds to save lives: A Portland woman’s mission
Union Gospel Mission’s LifeChange ‘safe place’ for women
Firefighters bond with teen they saved from burning home
Where We Live: Portland’s faithful weather beacon
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Wanted: Rapist Leslie Dawson escaped from prison in 1986
Wednesday's Child
Wednesday’s Child update: Scotty
Education
New OSU president F. King Alexander comes from LSU
Report: Decades of sex abuse at Portland private school
Forest Grove school staff sick, program closed
Gresham teacher wins $25K education award
Hillsboro school employees sue to leave union on their terms
Local
Off-duty firefighter helps man at burning home
Wheeler: ‘Mental health system failed’ in Henriksen shooting
Guns, ammo found during search of theft suspect’s home
Man found guilty in shooting of Salem police officer
Latest Wapato plan: Mixed-use facility for ‘unsheltered’
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Oregon Ducks 2019 season so far
Your Photos: Winter comes to Portland
Where We Live: The legacy of Albertina Kerr
Trending Stories
In-N-Out over-hyped? Fast food critic weighs in
Oregon City 4th grader dies by suicide
Kitten without eyes up for adoption at Oregon Humane Society
Off-duty firefighter helps man at burning home
Barricades to stop cut-throughs to Ross Island Bridge
Don't Miss
KOIN 6 Podcasts
Community Champions
Where We Live
