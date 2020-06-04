10 years and the question remains: Where’s Kyron?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been 10 years since Kyron Horman vanished from his Northwest Portland school on June 4, 2010. His parents have never given up hope and have never given up believing his stepmother is responsible.

In an interview with KOIN 6 News, Kyron’s mother, Desiree Young, talked about the twists and turns over the past decade in this mystery without any answers.

The day he went missing

When Kyron Horman vanished from Skyline School it was treated as a missing person case for 9 days. On the 10th day, Desiree Young and her husband Tony filed into a church across the street with Kyron’s dad Kaine Horman and stepmother Terri Moulton Horman.

Investigators announced the case had become a criminal case. Asked by KOIN 6 News reporter Lisa Balick if they’d have to find Kyron to make an arrest, Sherrif Dan Staton said, simply, “No.”

Since then, 3644 days have gone by. No one has been arrested. There’s no sign of Kyron. No relief for his mother.

“Every morning I wake up and I think we’re still here, Kryon’s still not home. We didn’t get the call in the middle of the night and I just can’t believe it and I have to talk myself into getting up and doing it all over again, another day,” Desiree told KOIN 6 News investigator Dan Tilkin. “We have to keep fighting for him and to make sure we get answers.”

Desiree and Kaine Horman have never stopped trying to get answers from Terri — who is now Kaine’s ex-wife.

Terri is the last known person to see Kyron when she dropped the 7-year-old off at school and took a picture of him with his science project.

Terri Horman accompanied by attorneys Peter Bunch and Stephen Houze , right. leaves the Multnomah County Courthouse after a brief hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2010, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Ross William Hamilton, Pool)

Detectives have never named a suspect. But Terri’s own lawyer and a judge have called her a suspect in court papers.

Other court records said Terri tried to hire a landscaper to kill Kaine Horman before Kyron disappeared.

“I believe she strategically did something to take out me, Kaine, the teacher, the principal at the school,” Desiree said. “She was angry at a lot of people that day, and she in one move did all of that. So, I’ll give her credit for coming up with something to hurt all of us.”

Terri says little

Terri Horman has said very little through the years.

Terri Horman during an appearance on the Dr. Phil show in 2016 (Courtesy)

In a 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil, Terri Horman said, “I did not kill him. I did not kidnap him and I just want him found.” She also said she failed 2 lie detector tests, blaming a hearing problem for one and a rushed examiner on the other. She walked out on a third test.

“Fact is, I don’t know where he is, I don’t know who has him, I do not know if he’s alive, if he’s being held captive,” Terri told Dr. Phil.

Where the case stands

In a new documentary on Investigation Discovery, Desiree said detectives shared incriminating emails written by Terri.

“You see how she puts in writing how she hates Kyron and wishing he would just die,” Desiree said in the documentary.

One year ago, Desiree held a press conference announcing detectives narrowed the search for Kyron to less than 100 acres in a few locations — but didn’t reveal where that property is. Now, she said there have been other promising leads and she’s hopeful a new book written by best-selling author Rebecca Morris will remind the world Kyron is still missing.

“It’s 10 years. Ten years is a big marker. It’s not that we don’t know who did this,” Desiree said. “This is not a stranger who walked into the school that day and took Kyron. It’s Terri. She was with him, she walked out of the school with him and she took him from our lives.”

Desiree Young told KOIN 6 News some of the more recent advances in the case are due to advancement in technology. But she said the investigation has been quiet lately because of the pandemic.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Terri Horman’s lawyer asking for an interview about Kyron. The lawyer said they would not be doing any interviews.