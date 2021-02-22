20 Places to try during Black Restaurant Week in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Black Restaurant Week in the Pacific Northwest and after a year unlike any before, Portland’s Black-owned culinary businesses could use support more than ever.

As of Feb. 12, Multnomah County moved to the high-risk category of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. This means restaurants can now seat up to 25% of their maximum capacity of guests, or 50 people, whichever number is fewer. However, takeout is highly recommended.

Whether you’d like to dine in or out, Portland is filled with Black-owned restaurants ready to serve hot, delicious meals, snacks, drinks, and treats.

Here are 20 places to try:

Plant Based Papi – This vegan business wasn’t always a full-on restaurant operation. In fact, it wasn’t until December 2020 when this pop-up food business established a brick-and-mortar home. The comfort food restaurant is known for its truffle mac and cheese, crispy buffalo “chicken” quesadillas, and roasted jackfruit chili cheese fries.

Plant Based Papi

1412 SE Morrison St.

Portland, OR 97214

Yaad Style Jamaican Cuisine – This restaurant says it loads its food with “Jamaican flavors that thrill the taste buds, begging you to go back for more.” The restaurant’s website says the owner, Curtis, offers drinks and dishes that conjure great memories.

Yaad Style Jamaican Cuisine

3532 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste-A

Portland, OR 97212

Queen of Sheba – This Ethopian Restaurant has been serving food to Portlanders since the ‘90s. According to its website, the restaurant imports most of its products and ingredients from Ethiopia.

Queen of Sheba

2413 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Portland, Oregon 97212

Kees #LOADED Kitchen – If hot, steamy, fried chicken is your thing, Kees #LOADED Kitchen is the place to go. The award-winning food cart fills its Instagram account with mouth-watering photos of wings, brisket, and macaroni and cheese.

Kees #LOADED Kitchen

3625 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Portland, OR 97212

Blackstreet Bakery – Blackstreet Bakery is a local vegan pop-up bakery that provides economic opportunities to Black Portland residents. They’re currently offering contactless delivery and order pickups at their pop-up location at the Alberta Cooperative Grocery.

Blackstreet Bakery’s current pop-up location:

Alberta Cooperative Grocery

1500 NE Alberta St

Portland, OR 97211

Welcome to Jamrock – Tucked alongside Leikam Brewing on East Burnside Street, Welcome to Jamrock is not to be missed. This food cart serves traditional Jamaican food including fried plantains, and smoky grilled chicken.

Welcome to Jamrock

5812 E Burnside St

Portland, OR 97215

Donut Queen – Not far from Jamrock is the legendary Donut Queen – home of what many argue is Portland’s best apple fritter. The fritters are the length of a dinner plate and the owner also serves a variety of other doughnuts.

Donut Queen

5842 E Burnside St

Portland, OR 97215

Photo of an apple fritter from Donut Queen taken July 29, 2020. (KOIN)

Deadstock Coffee Roasters – Deadstock Coffee describes itself as “snob-free coffee” on its website. It’s a sneaker-themed coffee shop in Northwest Portland and they aim for a barbershop, laid-back atmosphere in their café.

Deadstock Coffee Roasters

408 NW Couch St Suite 408

Portland, OR 97209

Batter on Deck – While the theme is baseball, Batter on Deck specializes in another kind of batter – the one used for frying. They’re known for deep-fried sausages, links, and hotdogs.

Batter on Deck

15710 NE Glisan St.

Portland, OR 97230

Honeybee Sparkling Lemonades & Syrups – Company CEO Andrea Wade started this business as a food cart in Portland before her product hit shelves in 2019. According to the business’ website, Honeybee Lemonade Syrups are all-natural and free from preservatives and added sugars. The lemonades and syrups are sold at New Seasons Market and Market of Choice stores.

Mando’s – Mando’s serves classic American cuisine, including burger, chicken wings, and even the occasional Rice Crispy treat. The food cart operates out of Food Cart Heaven off of Northeast Glisan Street.

Mando’s

15710 NE Glisan St

Portland, OR 97230

Sugar Street Bakery & Bistro – For people who enjoy both savory and sweet things, Sugar Street Bakery & Bistro is the place for you. This bakery also has a menu for sandwiches and salads. Its sweets menu ranges from toffee, to cookies, to cupcakes.

Sugar Street Bakery & Bistro

1430 SE Water Ave

Portland, OR 97214

Atlas Pizza – Atlas Pizza isn’t just pizza. It’s also stuffed knots, Cesar salad, and beer. They currently have all locations open for takeout.

Atlas Pizza

6529 SE Foster Rd

Portland, OR 97206

3570 SE Division St

Portland, OR 97202

710 N Killingsworth St

Portland, OR 97217

Amalfi’s Italian Restaurant – Amalfi’s Italian Restaurant is about the closest thing to a romantic dinner you can find during the pandemic. They have a large dining tent erected in their parking lot and frequently bring in live bands to perform while customers enjoy their meals.

Amalfi’s Italian Restaurant

4703 NE Fremont St

Portland, OR 97213

Assembly Brewing – Assembly Brewing is offering takeout beer during the pandemic and also sells its beer at several locations including Green Zebra, John’s Marketplace, and Belmont Station.

Assembly Brewing

6112 SE Foster Rd

Portland, OR 97206

Joe Brown’s Carmel Corn – You don’t need to leave your house to support this Black-owned culinary business. Joe Brown’s Carmel Corn is accepting online orders.

Joe Brown’s Carmel Corn

1053 Lloyd Center

Portland, OR 97232

Kiss Coffee – Kiss Coffee opened in 2019 and has been serving the Concordia Neighborhood coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and scones ever since.

Kiss Coffee

3016 NE Ainsworth St.

Portland, OR 97211

Miss’ipi Chef – Miss’ipi Chefs are chefs and personal caterers based in Portland. They specialize in home-style cooking and say on their website that they’ve restructured their business to accommodate smaller functions during the pandemic.

Miss’ipi Chef

337 NW Broadway Ave.

Portland OR 97209

P&S Premium Smokehouse – P&S Premium Smokehouse operates two food carts in Portland area, one in Northeast Portland and one in Beaverton. The business describes itself as “family reunion style bbq.”

P & S Premium Smokehouse

4810 SW Western Ave

Beaverton, OR 97005

Premium Smokehouse PDX @ Park the Carts

7339 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Portland, OR 97211

Portland Chocolate Laboratory – Portland Chocolate Laboratory says it makes chocolate “that electrifies your senses and connects deeply with your soul.” They sell everything from Dream Chocolate to help you sleep to Moon Chocolate to eat throughout a menstrual cycle.

Portland Chocolate Laboratory

8012 SE 13th Ave #G

Portland, OR 97202