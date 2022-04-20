PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The KOIN 6 News Royal Rosarian Newsmakers of the year were presented Wednesday night.

KOIN 6 News’ Dan Tilkin delivered the honor to Jared Leisek, Doug Bishop, and Scott Hulbert who are behind Adventures with Purpose.

The men found a missing father after authorities tried for several days.

In February of 2021, they brought an end to a tragic story after locating the car with Antonio Amaro-Lopez inside, three days after he disappeared.

On his way home from work, Amaro-Lopez accidentally drove off the I-205 bridge in a snow storm into the Columbia River.

The local men travel the country volunteering to solve underwater mysteries with their sonar and diving skills.

They’ve solved about 21 cases and have more than two million followers on their YouTube channel which documents their efforts.