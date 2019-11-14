City tree giveaways put 750 more trees in Portland yards

Private property has the most space for new trees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Plant a tree and fight climate change and possibly even lower your utility bill.

The City of Portland is trying to do that and more by giving away hundreds of trees at the Urban Forestry Department’s third tree giveaway of the year.

They will give Portland residents a total of 750 trees in 2019 with the goal of expanding the tree canopy in the city.

The City of Portland is trying to fight climate change and lower utility bills by giving away hundreds of trees at the Urban Forestry Department’s third tree giveaway of the year. (KOIN)

“Trees provide services that are essential to all of us that can be cleaning the air that we breathe, cleaning our drinking water, it is reducing our utility bill, curbing crime, buffering noise, providing food for our native wildlife,” tree specialist Molly Wilson said.

Wilson said with all the development around Portland, private property has the most space for new trees. All that development actually funds the tree giveaways.

“Typically in development situations, when trees come down and can’t be replaced, there’s a mitigation fee that’s required that goes into a fund and then we use the money from that fund to get trees,” Wilson said.

Some areas need more work than others. Neighborhoods west of the Willamette River have 56% tree canopy coverage while the east side only has 21%.

“We want to make sure Portland has this green reputation, that we continue that tradition, that we continue that and make Portland a healthy place for Portlanders,” she said.

The reserved spots are full for the giveaway November 16 at Cathedral Park but at 1 p.m. you can show up for any remaining trees on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a limit of two per address.