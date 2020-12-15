Crucial tools for IDing human remains at risk over funding

A skull found at Government Camp in 1986 was identified in October 2020 as Wanda Herr, who was 19 when she died in 1976. This photo of her is circa 1969. The skull was sent to the University of North Texas for DNA testing last year. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Police agencies and medical examiners’ offices across Oregon and Washington are facing the loss of two crucial tools for identifying human remains and reuniting missing persons with their families.

KOIN 6 News heard concerns earlier this month that the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) would lose its federal funding at the end of the year.

NamUs uses DNA profiles and other records to create a database to help solve missing persons cases or to match unidentified remains to a possible missing person. The general public can use it too, not just law enforcement.

The National Institute of Justice (NIJ) funds the program. It is overseen by the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI), which also houses a DNA lab used by agencies across the country.

“It’s a very grave situation for us because we use them so extensively,” Oregon State Forensic Anthropologist Nici Vance said. Vance estimates the state sends hundreds of cases — involving both missing persons and remains — to the lab each year. It doesn’t cost Oregon anything, she said.

If investigators have a body, but no name, it’s much more difficult to figure out how they died.

There are many ways medical examiners can identify human remains. The first step is usually to have a spouse or biological relative confirm the decedent’s identity, said Nikki Costa, operations manager for the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. Additional steps might include using official photographs, like a drivers license, or fingerprint analysis.

“It’s very rare that we get to the point the DNA analysis is necessary for identification,” Costa said.

Rare, but not unheard of. Within the last year, University of North Texas DNA testing helped investigators identify a skull found at Government Camp as belonging to Wanda Ann Herr, who disappeared in 1976. There are currently 163 unidentified skeletal remains cases in Oregon.

“If these services aren’t provided on a consistent basis, then really our missing persons investigations stall,” Vance said, adding that homicide cases could be impacted too.

Oregon State Forensic Anthropologist Nici Vance talks about the uncertainty surrounding NamUs and the UNT DNA lab (KOIN via Zoom)

On December 4, UNTCHI sent agencies notice that it would not be continuing NamUs or DNA testing services for organizations outside of Texas because the NIJ had not provided “sufficient funding.”

However, a spokesperson for the NIJ told KOIN 6 News on December 7 that the university had not accepted its fiscal year 2020 award of $4.2 million.

According to reporting by KOIN’s sister station KXAN, UNT changed course last week and accepted the award to manage the program. However, the exact status of NamUs remains fuzzy to the agencies that rely on it, and the future of the DNA lab is even more mysterious.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to UNT numerous times by phone and email for comment, but has not gotten a response as of Tuesday evening.

While Oregon and Washington do have their own DNA labs, UNT’s is more specialized to handle family reference samples.

“The biggest challenge will just be accessibility to the DNA testing and profiling,” Costa said, whether that falls on Clark County or if Washington State Patrol is able to ramp up its process.

In Oregon, the state crime lab expects it will now be expected to pick up the extra work.

Oregon State Police was upfront about the situation in a press release Tuesday, saying it “cannot provide the suite of DNA examinations and services that UNT has provided in the past; however, we are committed to assisting Oregonians and Oregon law enforcement and will strive to provide DNA analyses to the best of our abilities.”

Authorities are asking law enforcement agencies to continue collecting family DNA samples in missing persons cases, but to store those samples until the status of UNT’s services is more concrete.

For Vance and many of her colleagues, the prospect of losing the DNA lab and NamUs hits close to home.

“Missing persons cases are very, very near and dear to law enforcement’s hearts because we have families ourselves,” Vance said. “We want to maintain these cases … so they can ultimately be resolved and so people can be brought back to their families.”