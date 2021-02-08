KOIN reports: Inside the Portland VA Hospital during COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Behind the tightly sealed doors at the Portland VA Hospital, doctors, nurses and support staff have been in full battle mode since the first COVID patient arrived in March 2020.

Dr. Shona Hunsaker and Registered Nurse Teresa Shephard said the pandemic erupted like most wars — cloaked in a fog of confusion and fear.

“Watching people die alone, like we have the past 10 months, it’s really changed all of us,” Hunsaker said. “It’s something we didn’t expect to be doing.”

“I used to be in the military,” said Shephard. “It’s a very similar type of brotherhood.”

When the coronavirus began spreading, Hunsaker said it started with a whirlwind of patients and not a lot of understanding of the disease. “That was really hard — to have sick people in front of you and to not be sure how to diagnose or treat them.”

KOIN 6 News reporter/anchor Wayne Havrelly spent a day at the Portland VA talking with staff and veterans about what they see, what they’ve dealt with and their hopes for the future.

“A day in the life: The COVID ward at Portland VA Hospital”