A day in the life: The COVID ward at Portland VA Hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Behind the tightly sealed doors at the Portland VA Hospital, doctors, nurses and support staff have been in full battle mode since the first COVID patient arrived in March 2020.

Dr. Shona Hunsaker and Registered Nurse Teresa Shephard said the pandemic erupted like most wars — cloaked in a fog of confusion and fear.

“Watching people die alone, like we have the past 10 months, it’s really changed all of us,” Hunsaker said. “It’s something we didn’t expect to be doing.”

Dr. Shona Hunsaker at the Portland VA Medical Center, February 2021 (KOIN)

“I used to be in the military,” said Shephard. “It’s a very similar type of brotherhood.”

When the coronavirus began spreading, Hunsaker said it started with a whirlwind of patients and not a lot of understanding of the disease. “That was really hard — to have sick people in front of you and to not be sure how to diagnose or treat them.”

Treatments have improved and hospital staff continues to to learn more effective personal protection techniques. But outbreaks of COVID among staff have happened and remain a constant threat. Therapies for COVID patients have improved but new patients — and death — are a daily fact of life.

“We have a ‘No patient dies alone’ policy at this hospital,” Hunsaker said. “We absolutely make sure that somebody is there so that nobody is alone. Our nursing staff is incredible.”

Shephard and her staff of nurses do everything they can to ease loneliness and suffering. But nothing in this new COVID world is easy.

Registered Nurse Teresa Shephard at the Portland VA Medical Center, February 2021 (KOIN)

“Even the PPE we wear provides a barrier,” she said. “We don’t get to see their faces anymore. They can’t see our faces. They really can’t even see our eyes because its behind eyeglasses and a face shield. A gown. Gloves. There’s just none of that human-to-human contact that we are used to as nurses in giving our patients. That’s hard for nurses, too.”

Even so, these COVID warriors push through, drawing strength from each other and their life-saving mission.

‘This disease is indiscriminate’

Dr. Hunsaker knows there are some who think COVID-19 is not as bad as it’s been made out. She has a simple and direct response.

“This is absolutely real. I’ve been living this every day for the last 10 months. This disease is real, it’s indisciminate. I’ve cared for 37-year-olds sick enough to be in the ICU, cared for 92-year-old World War 2 vets and everything inbetween. And it has not gotten much better.”

COVID patients enter the ward with a multitude of symptoms. Most can’t breathe without severe pain but some patients suffer mostly from mental confusion. For others, it’s digestive problems and diarrhea. Some younger patients are now experiencing long-term heart problems.

That life-and-death struggle has been going on behind these doors for 10 months. Even after the vaccine rollout it’s still unclear when the pandemic will end.

‘Get this COVID over with’

Most staff members have finally been vaccinated. Now the push is on for older veterans like Paul Layer to get the vaccine. But many local veterans are still apprehensive about getting the shot.

Navy veteran Paul Layer at the Portland VA Medical Center, February 2021 (KOIN)

“I think everyone should get it so we can get this COVID over with,” Layer said. “I’m tired of it. We’ve been at it for more than a year. If everyone gets vaccinations they would get those numbers down where they need to be.”

Dr. Hunsaker totally agrees with this Navy veteran.

“You talk about getting enough vaccinations so a good number of your patients in the community are vaccinated,” the doctor said. “It just starts to bring the level of panic down a bit. I think we are going to start seeing lower rates overall. This is how we get out of this pandemic.”

COVID patients aren’t the only ones impacted by this disease. Non-COVID patients are also dying without family on other floors of the hospital. But hospital staff memember make sure those patients are not alone.

The sealed doors to the COVID ward at the Portland VA hospital, February 2021 (KOIN)

But the finish line to this nightmarish marathon is still not in sight. Only the inflow of new patients — some of whom won’t return home. Even though the staff is tired and emotionally exhausted, they remain focused on this lifesaving mission.

“We feel like we are all in this together,” Shephard said. “We don’t know when it’s going to end. It ebbs and flows and then the next week we have a full unit again. It’s very unpredictable, this disease.”