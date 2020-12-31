Drivers treating Mt. Hood Hwy 26 as ‘its own Sno-Park’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not unusual to see people gripe about ski-area parking on Mount Hood, but Christmas weekend, it wasn’t the ski areas that were the issue.

The Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted a photo Tuesday showing dozens of cars parked illegally. ODOT said it was a mess along the shoulders of Highway 26 and Highway 35, near the interchange, and that many of the people causing problems were out sledding and playing in the snow.

“Parking is at a premium up on Mount Hood, so we get a lot of people who decide to park on the side of the road and not realizing that could be very dangerous,” said Don Hamilton, ODOT public information officer.

Hamilton said people are putting their lives at risk by parking illegally on the shoulder and then walking back and forth across the highway to get back to their cars.

“We had a truck driver tell us just the other day he was shaken by almost striking a child in the road,” Hamilton said.

Parking hasn’t been a problem this year at Mt. Hood Meadows since the ski area has limited the number of tickets available each day during the pandemic, said Dave Tragethon, vice president of marketing at Mt. Hood Meadows. However, if illegal parking continues along the highways on Mount Hood, it could be a risk for skiers and snowboarders driving up and down the mountain, especially with the winter weather expected in the next 10 days.

“Everybody’s going to need to have their chains on or their snow tires and the driving should be slow, easy without the distraction of a bunch of cars parked on the side of the highway or maybe a family with their kids trying to run across to get to their car,” he said. “They’re kind of treating the entire Highway 26 like it was its own Sno-Park.”

ODOT is concerned they could see this illegal parking happen again over New Year’s weekend. The agency is asking people to keep the following things in mind when heading to the mountain:

Slow down and use all your best winter driving skills, especially with more snow expected over the next week in the upper elevations.

Watch out for people next to the road. Unexpected snowball fights, sledding and other winter activities are taking place dangerously close to the highways.

Be extra alert for snow removal equipment. Vehicles parked at the side of the road prevent plows and other equipment from doing their job.

Find a safe place to park.

Expect extra congestion from holiday travelers.

Tragethon reminds people that there’s also a Columbia Area Transit shuttle that can take people from Hood River to Mount Hood for downhill skiing, snowshoeing or cross country skiing, if they want to avoid the trouble of finding a parking spot.

Hamilton said ODOT and Oregon State Police are ready and willing to tow people who are parked illegally.

Parking is allowed in designated areas, such as Sno-Parks. A list of Sno-Parks is available at TripCheck.com.

ODOT said they’re seeing similar parking problems near Mount Bachelor.