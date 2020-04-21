Farmers sow opposition to wine country multi-use trail

Opponents of the planned 17-mile trail in Yamhill County got bridge construction halted for the time being

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Wayne Wiebke has been dreaming of a multi-use trail connecting Yamhill County cities for decades.

Way back in the ‘80s, he said county commissioners considered purchasing an abandoned stretch of railroad property near Carlton. In the early ‘90s, the topic came up again. But it wasn’t until 2017 that the county bought 12.48 miles of corridor from Union Pacific, land Wiebke and like-minded community members hope will someday be a paved trail connecting Carlton, Yamhill, Cove Orchard and Gaston.

Wiebke is now board president of the nonprofit Friends of the Yamhelas Westsider Trail. The trail takes its name from the Native Americans who lived in the area and the “Westsider” nickname of the original rail line. The group is working with the county to create a recreational path for walkers, bicyclists and even horseback riders. The trail would start south of Carlton and extend to Gaston, possibly farther if additional land were acquired.

“It brings communities together,” Wiebke said.

His dream, though, is the nightmare of farmers who own land along the planned trail corridor. The prospect of a trail has prompted a years-long fight, with the next Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) decision expected this week.

Not a ‘simple battle’

Ben VanDyke farms a couple thousand acres around one part of the planned trail near Yamhill, growing grass seed, blueberries, hazelnuts and other crops. His parents own another nearby farm, as do several other family members. VanDyke said they found out about the county’s plans about two years ago, and immediately saw problems with the idea.

Ben VanDyke is one of the people opposed to the location of the planned multi-use trail in Yamhill County (Skype)

“That railroad right of way dissects a couple of the properties that we own and then runs right adjacent to several others,” he said. In all, VanDyke estimates his family has up to a mile and a half of frontage along the abandoned railroad corridor.

VanDyke said he and his family learned of the county’s plans about two years ago and initially figured it would be a “simple battle.”

“To get a conditional use permit in Exclusive Farm Use zones they have to prove the farm impacts test,” he said, meaning there cannot be a “significant change to farming practice by establishing this conditional use permit.”

The planned route of the 17-mile multi-use transportation corridor (Friends of the Yamhelas Westsider Trail)

One of the biggest impacts, according to VanDyke, would be food safety. With a trail going next to their property, he said they would likely have problems with people and domestic animals like dogs coming into the orchard, defecating, and potentially contaminating their crops. Trash and other materials harboring bacteria could also wind up in their orchards, he added.

VanDyke said the presence of a recreational trail would also hinder their ability to access an otherwise landlocked 10-acre field on the other side of the corridor, and make it harder to use certain pesticides. Some of those chemicals have “language in the labels that say, ‘Do not spray around recreational areas,’” VanDyke said.

The county, though, has consistently disagreed with these arguments, countering that VanDyke’s crops are far beyond the setback required for pesticide use.

“Farming has taken place right on highways and roads adjacent to people forever and I don’t see how this farm or this group of farms is somehow so incredibly different that people can’t be next to it,” Yamhill County counsel Todd Sadlo said.

When it became clear the county planned to move ahead with plans for the trail, VanDyke said the group of “about 45 growers and concerned citizens” hired a lawyer. That kicked off the first of four LUBA decisions ordering remand hearings. The next hearing is supposed to take place April 30, after the agency ruled the county must further analyze the project’s impacts on agriculture.

LUBA orders temporary halt to bridge construction

Right now, the railroad corridor is basically gravel and blackberries. No trail construction has taken place, with the exception of a bridge crossing Stag Hollow Creek, just east of Yamhill. Construction of that bridge spurred the latest conflict, since it is right next to one of the properties VanDyke farms.

County commissioners approved a more than $560,000 contract to build the bridge using money from an Oregon Department of Transportation grant in January, but opponents claim they didn’t find out about it until months later.

“On March 2, one of the neighbors called me and said, ‘Hey they’re moving a bunch of machinery in here and I think they’re starting to build this bridge,’” VanDyke said. “It says in the LUBA remand that they cannot start construction, and the county just keeps bulldozing ahead and doing what they want to do.”

Construction of a bridge over Stag Hollow Creek temporarily halted in April (Yamhill County)

The farmers’ attorney filed a motion requesting LUBA stop the county from proceeding with bridge construction. On April 10, the state agency issued an interim stay, citing two legal precedents where the board stopped the demolition of historic buildings. The county provided KOIN 6 News a copy of its response to the opponents’ arguments, and LUBA expects to decide whether to extend the stay or not by April 23.

Sadlo, disputes that opponents didn’t know construction was already taking place, noting the contract has been “available for public review since the day it was approved and signed” and that petitioners intentionally waited to file their appeal months later to “drive up the county’s damages by allowing the bridge to be three weeks from completion before complaining about it.” The contract states the bridge is to be completed by May 1.

Sadlo went on to argue the board doesn’t even have jurisdiction to review the bridge contract, because the county has the right to build a bridge to access and maintain its own property. Whether or not the bridge can later be used as part of the Yamhelas Westsider Trail can be decided at a later time.

The trail ahead

Wiebke, who grew up in the Yamhill-Carlton area, said having this kind of conflict in a small community is “not a comfortable situation.”

“I’ve been on the school board with several of the petitioners … even some of their parents,” he said. He predicts the trail will have an easier path ahead after the LUBA remand and hopes opponents will come around and be part of the planning process.

But for farmers, there’s really only one satisfactory option: Move the trail route.

“We’re not an anti-trail group. We love to recreate, we love to go out and have a good time in nature,” VanDyke said. “I think there are other places for trails to go but through some of the heart of the best soil in the country and the best climate in the world to grow food product and seed products, you know. I don’t think it has a place where it’s going right now.”

Changing routes, though, doesn’t seem to be a road the county wants to go down yet.

“Then you just open up a whole different group of opponents,” Sadlo said, meaning more people whose property would be next to a multi-use trail. “We’re confident that in the long term it’s in the best interest of the people of Yamhill County to have a trail corridor that runs roughly from Hagg Lake to McMinnville.”

One section of land in Carlton where Yamhill County wants to build a multi-use trail (Wayne Wiebke)

Much of the abandoned rail corridor in Yamhill County is overgrown with blackberries and other plants (Wayne Wiebke)

A view from the proposed trail between Carlton and Yamhill (Wayne Wiebke)

One section of land near Carlton where Yamhill County wants to build a multi-use trail (Wayne Wiebke)

On April 30 the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners will consider issues LUBA remanded to the county. That will be livestreamed on YouTube. Written testimony will be accepted prior to the hearing, which Sadlo said will likely be continued for additional proceedings. Depending on the COVID-19 situation, that may or may not include an opportunity for oral testimony. However, Sadlo said the county has already received more than 10 hours of oral testimony related to this matter in past hearings.