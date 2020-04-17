Helium Comedy Club offers virtual shows amid coronavirus response

Virtual Q and As, stand up and podcasting classes among the offerings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local comedy club is now offering virtual shows to give people something to smile about while we’re all social distancing to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Helium Comedy Club virtual shows resemble interactive Q & As with your favorite comedians, recently Sinbad and Ron Funches, who started his career in Portland.

The cost of the shows range from free to $5, $7 and $10 and you can find all the offerings online at heliumpresents.com.

“People are enjoying it. We’re getting some really positive feedback from customers who are watching shows just happy we’re engaging them,” said Helium Comedy co-owner Brad Grossman, who lives in Philadelphia.

Helium Comedy Club has operated for 10 years in Portland. Their doors are closed due to COVID-19 but they’re still offering virtual shows. April 17, 2020 (KOIN/Danny Peterson).

Grossman said he was personally affected by COVID-19 as one of his family members was hospitalized with the illness and is now on the road to recovery.

“We’re climbing out. That individual is out of the hospital and they’re home. And they’re kind of getting through some of those physical issues now.”

Grossman said Helium Comedy sent invites to hospitals so front line healthcare workers could enjoy free virtual comedy shows.

In addition to comedy shows, the club is also offering virtual classes for stand up comedy and podcasting, among other things.

Helium Comedy Club has five locations across the U.S., having originally started in Philadelphia. Their Portland location has been open for 10 years.