Here’s how proposed shelter sites breakdown by neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An analysis of the City of Portland’s 68 proposed Safe Rest Village sites, which officials say will be used to select just six for development, shows fewer sites are proposed in higher income bracket neighborhoods than in lower income bracket neighborhoods. That being said, previously released data by the city shows that many poorer neighborhoods have a higher density of potential city-owned sites that would be considered viable, according to standards set by the city, than higher-income neighborhoods do.

KOIN 6 News took the time to break down each proposed Safe Rest Village site by neighborhood, along with the estimated median household income of each neighborhood, with the help of Portland State University’s Center for Spatial Analysis and Research, following concerns from some East Portland residents that the poorer neighborhoods were carrying the brunt of the proposed sites.

Last month, the City of Portland released its list of 68 proposed Safe Rest Village sites for people experiencing homelessness as part of an effort to address the housing crisis in the city. They would be outdoor shelters, but not tents. Officials plan to narrow that list down to just six and construct them before the end of the year. It’s unclear when the six finalized sites will be announced by the city.

Below is a map KOIN 6 News created that lists the 68 proposed homeless village sites of the city overlaid onto a Portland neighborhood boundary map. Bear in mind that in some instances, clusters of markers are representative of one proposed site which spans multiple parcels of land owned by the city. For instance, the Columbia Buffer Strip area located near 3043 N Trenton St. spans over 35 land parcels, according to the city’s own Safe Rest Village proposal list:

For comparison, below is a map provided by David Banis, Associate Director for PSU’s Center for Spatial Analysis and Research. Banis said the median household income data, broken down by neighborhood, is derived from averages from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey from 2015-2019, which may have a margin of error of about 10%. And to calculate the MHI to be neighborhood-specific, converted from census tracts, that margin of error may be even greater. He said we’ll get more accurate MHI data after more of the 2020 Census data gets released and analyzed. Until then, these estimates are most useful for comparison purposes, Banis said, for instance determining which neighborhoods have the highest vs. lowest income percentages compared to the citywide average:

A map provided by David Banis, Associate Director for Portland State University’s Center for Spatial Analysis and Research which indicates the median household income data, broken down by Portland neighborhoods, derived from averages from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey from 2015-2019. August 12, 2021 (courtesy David Banis).

In addition, KOIN 6 News created another interactive map of the proposed sites with more customizable detailed criteria drawn from the city’s list. Bear in mind that, as before, in some instances, clusters of markers are representative of one proposed site owned by the city which spans multiple parcels of land:

View Proposed safe rest sites in a full screen map

The number of neighborhoods in each income bracket is fairly evenly split, with roughly 18-20 neighborhoods in each level in Portland. Yet the number of proposed shelter sites, broken down per income bracket, does appear to become fewer and fewer the higher the income level (see below):

Neighborhoods with a MHI of ≤ $60,540 have 30.9% of total proposed shelter sites

Neighborhoods with a MHI of ≤ $71,504 have 25% of total proposed shelter sites

Neighborhoods with a MHI of ≤ $87,188 have 20.6% of total proposed shelter sites

Neighborhoods with a MHI of ≤ $109,021 have 17.6% of total proposed shelter sites

Neighborhoods with a MHI of ≤ $165,975 have 2.9% of total proposed shelter sites

2.9% of total proposed shelter sites were located in neighborhoods where income data was not applicable and/or not available (this includes unclaimed Multnomah County at Lake Yard).

Back in January, a Bureau of Planning and Sustainability memo was submitted to the volunteer citizen Planning and Sustainability Commission with four maps, one of which laid out “Potential Outdoor Shelter Sites by Neighborhood Allowed Under Clear and Objective Standards.” The map showed some neighborhoods have a larger amount of potential sites located within them than others.

The accompanying Jan. 22 memo stated that “Although availability is not equally distributed throughout the City, every neighborhood has at least some sites available for an outdoor shelter.”

One of four maps released in January showing where land for new homeless shelters and sanctioned campsites are available in Portland (courtesy: City of Portland).

Although the number of proposed homeless sites becomes fewer and fewer as you go higher up on the income scale, it does also appear, based on the map above, that lower-income neighborhoods generally also have a higher-density of potential shelter sites that would be allowed by the city:

No Potential Outdoor Shelter Sites Allowed Under Clear and Objective Standards 50% of the neighborhoods under this category have an MHI of ≤ $165,975 25% of the neighborhoods under this category have an MHI of ≤ $109,021 25% of the neighborhoods under this category have an MHI of ≤ $60,540

1-100 Potential Outdoor Shelter Sites Allowed Under Clear and Objective Standards 41.7% of neighborhoods under this category have an MHI of ≤ $165,975 25% of neighborhoods under this category have an MHI of ≤ $109,021 16.7% of neighborhoods under this category have an MHI of ≤ $87,188 8.3% of neighborhoods under this category have an MHI of ≤ $71,504 8.3% of neighborhoods under this category have an MGI of ≤ $60,540

101-400 Potential Outdoor Shelter Sites Allowed Under Clear and Objective Standards 17.5% of neighborhoods under this category have an MHI of ≤ $109,021 27.5% of neighborhoods under this category have an MHI of ≤ $87,188 35% of neighborhoods under this category have an MHI of ≤ $71,504 20% of neighborhoods under this category have an MHI of ≤ $60,540

451-800 Potential Outdoor Shelter Sites Allowed Under Clear and Objective Standards 12.5% of neighborhoods under this category have an MHI of ≤ $109,021 25% of neighborhoods under this category have an MHI of ≤ $87,188 12.5% of neighborhoods under this category have an MHI of ≤ $71,504 50% of neighborhoods under this category have an MHI of ≤ $60,540



Below is a list of Portland Neighborhoods, the number of Safe Rest Village sites proposed for each, the estimated median household income for each neighborhood and the total potential outdoor shelter sites allowed under the city’s Clear and Objective Standards for each neighborhood.

Neighborhood Shelter Sites Proposed Median Household Income/year (est.) Potential Outdoor Shelter Sites by Neighborhood allowed under Clear and Objective Standards Alameda 0 ≤ $165,975 1-100 Arbor Lodge 0 ≤ $87,188 101-400 Ardenwald/Johnson Creek 0 ≤ $165,975 1-100 Argay Terrace 0 ≤ $60,540 1-100 Arlington Heights 0 ≤ $165,975 None Arnold Creek 0 ≤ $165,975 None Ashcreek 0 ≤ $109,021 1-100 Beaumont-Wilshire 0 ≤ $165,975 1-100 Boise 0 ≤ $87,188 101-400 Brentwood/Darlington 0 ≤ $71,504 101-400 Bridgeton 0 ≤ $87,188 1-100 Bridlemile 0 ≤ $165,975 1-100 Brooklyn 0 ≤ $87,188 1-100 Buckman 0 ≤ $60,540 451-800 Cathedral Park 3 ≤ $87,188 101-400 Centennial 1 ≤ $60,540 451-800 Collins View 1 ≤ $165,975 1-100 Concordia 0 ≤ $109,021 101-400 Creston-Kenilworth 0 ≤ $71,504 101-400 Crestwood 1 ≤ $109,021 1-100 Cully 0 ≤ $60,540 451-800 Downtown 0 ≤ $60,540 451-800 East Columbia 1 ≤ $87,188 1-100 Eastmoreland 0 ≤ $165,975 1-100 Eliot 8 ≤ $71,504 451-800 Far Southwest 1 ≤ $87,188 1-100 Forest Park 0 ≤ $165,975 1-100 Foster-Powell 0 ≤ $71,504 101-400 Glenfair 0 ≤ $60,540 101-400 Goosehollow Foothills League 2 ≤ $71,504 101-400 Grant Park 0 ≤ $165,975 1-100 Hayden Island 1 ≤ $109,021 1-100 Hayhurst 0 ≤ $109,021 101-400 Hazelwood 2 ≤ $60,540 Greater than 800 Healy Heights 0 ≤ $109,021 None Hillsdale 1 ≤ $109,021 101-400 Hillside 0 ≤ $165,975 1-100 Hollywood 0 ≤ $71,504 101-400 Homestead 0 ≤ $109,021 1-100 Hosford-Abernethy 0 ≤ $87,188 1-100 Humboldt 1 ≤ $87,188 101-400 Irvington 0 ≤ $109,021 101-400 Kenton 4 ≤ $87,188 Open Space Zone (# of lots not listed) Kerns 2 ≤ $60,540 101-400 King 0 ≤ $71,504 101-400 Laurelhurst 0 ≤ $165,975 1-100 Lents 2 ≤ $60,540 Greater than 800 Linnton 0 ≤ $109,021 1-100 Lloyd District 4 ≤ $60,540 101-400 Madison South 1 ≤ $60,540 101-400 Maplewood 0 ≤ $109,021 1-100 Markham 0 ≤ $165,975 1-100 Marshall Park 1 ≤ $165,975 None (Open Space Zone listed) MC Unclaimed #14 (Lake Yard) 2 Unavailable Industrial Zone (# of lots not listed) Mill Park 2 ≤ $60,540 101-400 Montavilla 0 ≤ $71,504 Greater than 800 Mt Scott-Arleta 0 ≤ $71,504 101-400 Mt Tabor 1 ≤ $87,188 101-400 Multnomah 0 ≤ $87,188 101-400 North Tabor 0 ≤ $71,504 101-400 Northwest 0 ≤ $87,188 451-800 Northwest Heights 0 ≤ $165,975 1-100 Old Town 2 ≤ $60,540 101-400 Overlook 5 ≤ $109,021 101-400 Parkrose Heights 0 ≤ $71,504 101-400 Parkrose 1 ≤ $60,540 101-400 Pearl 0 ≤ $60,540 101-400 Piedmont 1 ≤ $71,504 101-400 Pleasant Valley 1 ≤ $87,188 101-400 Portsmouth 0 ≤ $71,504 101-400 Powellhurst-Gilbert 3 ≤ $60,540 Greater than 800 Reed 0 ≤ $71,504 1-100 Richmond 0 ≤ $87,188 101-400 Rose City Park 0 ≤ $109,021 101-400 Roseway 0 ≤ $87,188 1-100 Russell 0 ≤ $71,504 1-100 Sabin 0 ≤ $109,021 1-100 Sellwood-Moreland 1 ≤ $87,188 451-800 South Burlingame 0 ≤ $165,975 1-100 South Portland 4 ≤ $109,021 451-800 South Tabor 0 ≤ $71,504 101-400 Southwest Hills Residential League 0 ≤ $165,975 1-100 St Johns 6 ≤ $71,504 101-400 Sullivan’s Gulch 0 ≤ $71,504 1-100 Sumner 0 ≤ $60,540 1-100 Sunderland 1 ≤ $60,540 1-100 Sunnyside 0 ≤ $87,188 101-400 Sylvan-Highlands 0 ≤ $165,975 1-100 University Park 1 ≤ $87,188 101-400 Vernon 0 ≤ $109,021 1-100 West Portland Park 0 ≤ $87,188 101-400 Wilkes 0 ≤ $71,504 101-400 Woodland Park 0 ≤ $60,540 None Woodlawn 0 ≤ $109,021 1-100 Woodstock 0 ≤ $109,021 101-400

