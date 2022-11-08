Richard Gillmore set to be released from prison after 36 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Danielle Tudor was a guest on Tuesday’s “Dr. Phil” to talk about her frustration with the Oregon Parole Board for releasing the man who raped her as a low level sex offender.

That man, Richard Gillmore — aka, the Jogger Rapist — will be released from prison December 16 after serving nearly 36 years. He was originally sentenced to 30-60 years, but the parole board cut it in half the year after he was sentenced.

The parole board risk assessment scoring sheet gave Gillmore a lot of credit for being over 60 years old — he’s now 63 — despite admitting to as many as 9 attacks (although he was only convicted of one.)

Parole Board evaluations

KOIN 6 News obtained the parole board’s psychological evaluations that paint a much different picture when he was in his mid-50s and younger.

Richard Gillmore, aka The Jogger Rapist, in an undated photo. Now 63, he is expected to be released from prison in December 2022 after 36 years (KOIN)

In 2001, psychologist H.F. Shellman called him “a narcissistic individual” and “a danger to the community.” That same year Dr. Frank Colistro said his “”personality disorder… is in partial remission. He is…now amenable to community-based treatment and supervision…”

Later evaluations in 20003 and 2005 painted a dangerous picture.

In 2007, Colistro said Gillmore had “over a 75% chance of repeat sexual offending within 10 years.”

At that same time, the parole board decided to release Gillmore without notifying Tiffany Edens, who was 13 at the time she was attacked inside her Gresham home. She sued and forced the parole board to hold another hearing where she testified.

“I can remember hearing my heartbeat outside of my body in my ears,” Edens said at that hearing in 2008.

At that same hearing, Gillmore testified. “I think we all agree I need treatment. I’m doing all I can in here,” he said then.

The Oregon Parole Board reversed its decision to let him go.

Also in 2008, psychologist Robert Stuckey issued this warning: “Mr. Gillmore has not worked through the issues related to his chronic and fixated sexual sadistic behaviors toward women.”

Colistro then changed his mind again in 2012 and gave Gillmore a favorable rating: “Gillmore no longer fits the psychologic criteria for… Dangerous Offender.”

But Shellman said, “Mr. Gillmore has not grappled with his dark side.”

Danielle Tudor, March 30, 2015 (KOIN, file)

It was that same year the parole board denied Danielle Tudor the right to be heard. The board did not consider her a victim because her case was not among those prosecuted. Tudor threatened a lawsuit and won the right to speak.

Gillmore was evaluated as “low risk” in 2014 but was denied parole. And in 2016 Gillmore had his last evaluation.

At that time psychologist Robert Stuckey warned about his “‘dark side’ and the dynamics that lead to his serial rape behaviors and the underlying possible sadistic emotional feelings involved in the acting-out rape behaviors.”

That’s when Gillmore decided to cancel his parole hearing and wait 7 years — until now — when his prison sentence is over and he has to be released.

“So why are we willing to release someone into the community, which we actually don’t know anything about his mental health,” Tudor said recently.

“I’m angry that the parole board is totally just disregarding any of the history of this case,” said Edens.

Once Gillmore is released, Multnomah County will be supervising him. County officials told KOIN 6 News they will give him an additional risk assessment and take extra precautions with tracking him.

Psychologist Frank Colistro, who twice gave Gillmore a favorable review, was fired by the parole board. A KOIN 6 News investigation into Colistro in 2014 revealed he lied about being shot 2 separate times while working as a hostage negotiator.

After that KOIN 6 News investigation, the parole board stopped using Colistro to evaluate inmates.