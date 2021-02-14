‘Is this normal?’ Snow shocks some, pleases others in Portland

Some Portland tourists were in for a surprise this weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland isn’t out of the woods yet. The snow that started falling Thursday is still around, leaving some feeling excited and others feeling over it.

Karina and T spent Sunday walking around in the snow in downtown Portland. The two are visiting from Las Vegas and the winter weather was not something they expected.

“Is this normal? Does it snow like this?” T asked. “The bad thing is everything’s closed, the majority of stuff.”

He grew up in Hawaii and said he’s not used to snow at all. Karina said she’s from Lake Tahoe and grew up with snowy winters. Both said they were enjoying it and making the most of the situation, although they do hope to come back again when the weather is nicer.

“Is this normal?” Karina and T picked an unusual weekend to visit Portland. They’re from Las Vegas and are bummed to see so many places closed due to the snow, but said they’re still enjoying themselves. I met them as they were taking photos near Pioneer Courthouse Square. pic.twitter.com/H89sgF64Ad — Amanda Arden (@AmandaArdenNews) February 15, 2021

The snow was also impacting things for a man named Jaime who was waiting for the bus near Pioneer Courthouse Square. He said he works at an auto detailing shop and the snow makes his job a lot more difficult.

“It’s kind of hard to clean cars in the snow and do all that, but otherwise the snow is good,” He said.

Jaime said he likes the snow, but for him, this just wasn’t the right time for a winter storm to dump on Portland.

Around the corner from where Jaime was waiting for the bus, the Turpen family was gathered for an outdoor Valentine’s Day celebration under a tent in Pioneer Courthouse Square. Stacey Turpen, Natasha Turpen, Danielle Queen, Jonathan Hayes, and Danielle’s son Junior were making the place live up to its nickname – “Portland’s Living Room.”

“We were like, we might as well sit right here and chill and have a good Valentine’s Day, bring some snacks and hang out,” Queen said.

They said it was a good way to celebrate the holiday while social distancing and Junior said he was having fun sledding down the stairs.

The Turpen family said they usually spend Valentine’s Day together. Since they all live in downtown Portland, they decided Pioneer Courthouse Square was a great place to meet up.

“We’re always with each other – Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, anything – we just do family stuff together, pretty much,” Queen said.

The family said the snow wasn’t bothering them. They live in downtown Portland and are used to walking most places. Sunday, they planned to sled down the steps a few more times before heading back to their homes for dinner.