Kids, class and coronavirus: What parents need to know

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents, teachers and even students have a lot of questions about online learning and possibly returning to the classroom this year amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Between the uncertainty of when students will be allowed back into the classroom, how children will meet grade-level benchmarks, how schools are protecting faculty and staff members and more, KOIN 6 News is bringing in superintendents from across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas to talk about what comes next in our special town hall on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.

Joining us will be Portland Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero, Beaverton Superintendent Don Grotting, Salem-Keizer Superintendent Christy Perry, Vancouver Superintendent Steve Webb and Evergreen Superintendent Mike Merlino.

They’ll answer our questions, along with viewer questions, on COVID-19-related hurdles facing educators.