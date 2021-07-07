KOIN asks: What happened to City of Portland’s recall website?

The City of Portland’s webpage detailing how residents can initiate a recall against an elected official was down for at least two days.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When a group looking to recall Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler filed its petition earlier this month to get on a ballot, one KOIN 6 News viewer was curious as to why the city disabled its webpage with instructions on how to recall an elected official.

In recent days, the city’s information page on how to recall an elected official presented an error message.

KOIN 6 News asked the city auditor’s election office why it was down and was informed the city took down the website the day before the petition was filed “as part of migrating and updating the city’s website.”

As of Friday, July 2, the recall webpage is back up and running. KOIN 6 News was told it was down for two days because technical issues prevented their staff from accessing the new website and making it active.

The Committee to Recall Wheeler must collect at least 47,788 valid signatures of registered Portland voters within 90 days to get it on the ballot. Two efforts to recall former Mayor Sam Adams over misconduct never got on the ballot after organizers couldn’t get enough signatures without hiring paid signature gatherers. They were about 12,000 short the second time.

