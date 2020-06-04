1  of  2
KOIN Town Hall: Race and Justice in Portland 2020

A live town hall on KOIN 6 News, June 4, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News is going in-depth to talk about race in Portland.

Ken Boddie and Jeff Gianola, two of Portland’s longest-serving anchors, call on their decades of experience in Portland as they talk with and listen to leaders from Portland’s communities of color, local government and law enforcement in a virtual town hall on KOIN 6 News.

Our goal is to understand how we got to this point in Portland and get perspective on what it will take for the region to move forward.

The town hall with Boddie and Gianola features questions you asked.

