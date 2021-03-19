Lawsuits: Property company discriminated against prospective Black tenants

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pair of lawsuits allege that an Oregon property company discriminated against prospective Black renters.

One of the lawsuits was filed by a Black woman who tried to rent from the company, Latitude Properties Inc., and another lawsuit was filed by a nonprofit whose mission is to eliminate housing discrimination.

That nonprofit, Fair Housing Council of Oregon (FHCO), said in court documents it became involved in the matter after a woman, Kheoshi Owens, went to them seeking help for allegedly being discriminated against while trying to find an apartment for rent.

FHCO then conducted tests which they allege showed that the leasing agent repeatedly treated prospective African-American renters worse than she treated white prospective renters.

“Our mission at the Fair Housing Council of Oregon is to end housing discrimination across the state,” FHCO’s executive director, Allan Lazo, told KOIN 6 News via an emailed statement. “This case highlights what we see all too often in our fair housing investigations of black families receiving different treatment, such as in the number of available units and the impact of credit requirements, than white families.”

Owens did submit a complaint to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, however the inquiry did not result in a finding of discrimination, court documents said. That is when FHCO helped Owens get connected to a lawyer.

According to records, Owens is suing Latitude Properties Inc., asking $300,000 for alleged illegal discrimination practices under the U.S. Fair Housing Act.

The complaint said Owens is African-American and attempted to rent a property in North Portland managed by Latitude Properties Inc., then known as Julay Properties Inc.

In August 2017, she was shown an apartment on 8045 N. Princeton by leasing agent Kelcy King, who is also listed as a defendant in the suit.

King allegedly told Owens she needed a credit score of 600 or higher to qualify. Owens said she had a credit score over 600, but her husband did not. Owens wasn’t told she could have a co-signer nor was she coached on ways to improve her or her husband’s credit scores, according to the lawsuit.

Owens asked if there could be an exception to the policy, which King initially indicated they could be flexible on the criteria, according to court documents. King emailed Owens with ideas for addressing the credit score issue, saying Owens could take an average of her and her husband’s credit score or increase the refundable security deposit by $500.

But one of the property co-owners, Neal Collins, later emailed King, which was forwarded on to Owens, saying they could not make an exception to the credit score criteria policy, according to the lawsuit.

Collins said Latitude was “contractually bound by a fiduciary agency with the property owners and cannot simply waive all screening criteria,” though Owens never asked the company to waive all screening criteria, the suit says.

The suit stated Owens said she told King both her and her husband were employed, made sufficient income to afford the rent and both had good rental history and had never been evicted.

Owens later told the property company that she questioned the assumption that a credit score reflects whether or not a person will pay their rent, arguing instead that the company should use past rental history and/or income history. Owens argued that the credit score screening criteria had a disparate impact on African-American home seekers.

Owens’ lawyer, Moloy Good, argued in court documents that credit reports and scores reflect “significant racial disparities between African-Americans and white people.”

“Despite these disparities, and based on no real evidence, there is an assumption that credit scores are predictive of whether or not someone will be a good tenant and pay their rent.”

Citing a study by the Federal Trade Commission, Good said 26% of African-Americans had a credit score in the bottom 10% — or decile — of all credit scores, with only 3% of African-Americans being in the top decile. By contrast, less than 10% of white people have credit scores in the bottom decile, while over 10% of white people have credit scores in the highest decile.

African-Americans make up approximately 20% of the total population in the bottom decile of credit scores, though they only make up about 13% of the overall population in the United States.

Owens was not offered the rental. After that, Owens brought the complaint to FHCO for help.

FHCO then conducted two tests that they said showed the company discriminated against Black prospective renters. This was the result of those tests, according to court documents:

The first set of tests occurred in February 2018. Tester 1, an African-American male, was shown a two bedroom basement unit by King and was not shown any other units or any common use areas. King then asked him how many people would be residing in the unit, to which he said it would be him and his wife. King then told the man that because two people were living there, they would have to pay their utilities through separate portal accounts. King didn’t follow up with the man or encourage him to rent a unit.

Tester 2 was a white male who was shown the same unit by King just 21 minutes before Tester 1. Unlike Tester 1, King also made it a point to show Tester 2 common use areas, storage areas and laundry rooms. King also went out of her way to show him an additional, more expensive unit which had an outdoor area, even though it was already occupied. Tester 2 wasn’t asked about how many people would be living there. King also followed up with Tester 2 in an email with information on the nicer one-bedroom unit, availability dates and inquired when he could move in.

The second set of tests occurred in March 2018 beginning with Tester 3, described as an African-American woman. Tester 3 contacted and met with King the same day to view an available unit in Northeast Portland. King told her that she needed to have a credit score of 600 and no evictions within the past five years to be able to rent. The woman told King she had good credit, but her husband did not. King said that because of that, the woman would have to pay a security deposit that was 1.5 times rent. King told Tester 3 they thought the unit would be available at the end of March, as had been listed, but that it might not be available by then, after all.

Tester 4, a white woman, then contacted King and viewed another unit owned by the company. Tester 4 told King she had good credit, but her husband did not. King told the woman that they might meet their credit requirement, anyway, and did not tell her there was a requirement of a specific credit score with no evictions. King told the woman that they look at the “whole picture” when deciding who to rent to, not just creditworthiness. King told her that even if they didn’t meet the credit requirements, they could either pay 1.5 times the rent as a security deposit or get a co-signer. King then allegedly went out of her way to tell Tester 4 that there was flexibility on the move in date, but that they could move in almost immediately if they wanted.

Owens filed an administrative complaint with U.S. Housing and Urban Development in August 2018. According to the Latitude Properties Inc.’s response to a lawsuit by FHCO, the result of that inquiry to HUD was that it was determined there was no reasonable cause to believe discriminatory housing practices occurred.

Owens filed her lawsuit in August 2019 against Latitude Properties Inc., King and the property co-owners, Collins and others, claiming she was discriminated against based on race and that she is demanding a jury trial.

The lawsuit alleges the conduct of the company caused Owens “to suffer loss and injury, mental anguish, humiliation, embarrassment, physical harm, insult, indignation, fear, anxiety and nervousness for which they should be compensated at trial.” The suit docket says Owens is asking for $300,000.

FHCO also filed a lawsuit against Latitude Properties, Inc., asking $19,000, in February 2021 and are being represented by Matthew Ellis. As with Owens, FHCO asked the court for a jury trial. In addition, they asked the court to find the defendant’s actions to be in violation of the Fair Housing Act, that the company takes affirmative action to provide equal access in housing without regard to race, and that the court requires the company’s owners, partners and staff to attend fair housing training on a regular basis. FHCO said in the claim it had to “divert its resources to combat the housing discrimination in question.”

Latitude Properties, Inc. has denied any accusations of discrimination in their court-documented responses to the lawsuits, though they did confirm some, but not all, of the details of the interactions between Owens and King. When KOIN 6 News asked the company’s lawyer, Jennifer Crow, for further comment, she said the client does not comment on pending litigation.

Litigation for both cases are ongoing and no trial date has been set for either one.