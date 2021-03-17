PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In Oregon, not a single head coach of a 6A varsity boys team sport is a woman, but that’s about to change. When the new Adrienne C. Nelson High School opens in Clackamas in the fall, Lisa Harings will be leading the boys soccer team onto the field.

Harings has been lacing up her soccer cleats since she was young. She played the sport in college and continued coaching her daughters and other girls teams after she graduated. The last two years, she’s worked as the assistant coach for the Forest Grove High School varsity boys soccer team.

“It was a very intimidating situation to step into at first, but like I said, I’ve really flourished in the area, especially with the respect from the players that I get,” she said.

Lisa Harings coaches her Santos F.C. soccer team on March 15, 2021. (KOIN)

In both years, she helped guide the team to the semi-finals. Now, she’s looking forward to taking on the challenge of head coach and paving the way for other women in the future.

“To me, it’s important that we show boys that we’re capable of holding these positions and that we show boys and girls that women deserve the same opportunities with coaching boys’ sports,” she said.

Harings will be stepping into a unique situation when she takes the reins of the team in the fall. Adrienne C. Nelson High School is the new 6A school that’s forming by splitting Clackamas High School. The school allowed the upcoming senior class to choose whether they’d like to graduate from the new school or from Clackamas High School. Most are choosing to stay at Clackamas. Only about 75-100 seniors will be attending the new school.

This means Harings will likely be coaching a very young team to take on other teams from the biggest schools in the state. It might not be an easy first couple of years, but Adrienne C. Nelson’s Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Vicki Nelms feels Harings is up for the challenge.

“She has the passion. She wants to succeed. She brings everything that we’re hoping as we’ve looked at all of our coaches that we’re bringing in,” she said.

Nelms said she was impressed with Harings’ experience working with a diverse group of students and the emphasis she places on her players excelling on and off the field.

When Harings started coaching the Forest Grove varsity boys soccer team, she noticed a lot of seniors didn’t have a plan for after high school and that many of them just planned to jump straight into a job. She encouraged them to take the time to further their education and said she was instrumental in getting many of them to go to college. Some of them were even first-generation college students in their families.

Lisa Harings coaches her Santos F.C. soccer team on March 15, 2021. (KOIN)

Harings also coaches for Santos F.C., a football club in Washington County. The club is a non-profit organization where the coaches volunteer and don’t get paid. The club offers players who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford to play in a high-level premier league the chance to do so.

Harings proudly said that of the 15 players she had on her 2001 boys team, which was comprised of boys born in the later half of 2000 and the first half of 2001, two players went to trade schools and the other 13 all went on to college.

One of those players is Alan Rincón. He’s now a first-generation college student at George Fox University and is also on the soccer team. He said after his junior year of high school, he had no idea what he was going to do, but Harings helped point him in the right direction.

Alan Rincón and his family at his high school graduation – courtesy Lisa Harings

“She really talked with coaches from other colleges so I can get noticed and then the whole application process, like things like FAFSA and OSAC. She really helped me out filling out applications for scholarships,” he said.

He said if his teammates were struggling in school, Harings would invite them to her house where she would personally tutor them and help them get their grades up so they could be accepted to colleges.

Rincón said when he first found out Harings was his coach, he and some other players were a bit confused. He said some people questioned him when he told them his coach was a woman, but he said Harings quickly proved she was serious about the position. Rincón said he was especially impressed with how competitive she is and how she challenged his teammates and expected them to do their best.

He said that’s the one warning he sends to Harings’ future team at Adrienne C. Nelson High School.

“They’ve got to be willing to put in the work,” he said. “Her philosophy in a way is out-work your opponents. Talent doesn’t beat everyone. It’s ‘hard work beats talent’ is the saying. It really is true when it comes to her.”

Lisa Harings with her Girl Scouts troop – courtesy Lisa Harings

Harings will be working hard herself when she takes on the new role. She’s worked at Intel for over 23 years and plans to continue working there after taking sabbatical during her first season. She also plans to keep coaching Santos F.C. in Washington County and will continue leading her Girl Scout troop, where she enjoys being a role model to young girls and shows them they can be anything they want to be.

As the season draws closer, Harings is setting her goals for the team high. She says being average is “an excuse” and expects excellency, from her players – starting with practices over the summer.

“I’ll be honest with you, I want to be the first team that brings home a state championship and make history for Adrienne Nelson High School,” she said.