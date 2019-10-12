‘Midnight Mystery Ride’: Portland’s underground bike event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A little-known monthly midnight bicycling event has the distinction of being a burgeoning Portland cultural staple while still feeling underground. The inherent mystery around the event is what adds to its mystique.

The nature of the event is that the location of the starting point, which is usually at a local watering hole, is kept secret until the day of the event, which occurs the second Friday of each month at midnight.

Around 11 p.m., participants meet at a local pub. Then at midnight, the ride begins.

The group ride, which usually runs through city streets, lasts 1-5 miles and its destination is known only to the ride leader of the evening. Participants are encouraged to wear bright lights and colorful, reflect clothing for the event.

Getting lost from the fray and finding one’s own path on Portland’s urban streets is also part of the intrigue and fun.

Though Portland’s “Midnight Mystery Ride” has been going strong for over 10 years, there’s a freshness to it that’s undeniable.

Visit their website to find out more information, including how to lead a ride.