NORPAC sues farmers who want 2019 crop payments

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — NORPAC is suing 10 of its member growers for demanding crop payments and delaying the bankrupt cooperative’s liquidation process.

One of the growers named in the suit is Obersinner Farms, Inc., which is featured in a video highlighting the cooperative’s member growers on NORPAC’s website.

A screenshot of NORPAC’s website taken April 21 shows the video highlighter Obersinner Farms in Silverton. Obersinner is one of 10 farms being sued by NORPAC for demanding payment from the bankrupt cooperative.

NORPAC is now called North Pacific Canners & Packers, Inc. After years of financial troubles, the cooperative filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August 2019. The issue of farmers not being fully paid for their crops came up at a bankruptcy hearing in December, but no action was taken at the time since it did not directly impact the motion to sell some of the co-op’s assets.

Since 2019, dozens of growers have filed claims against NORPAC. Attorney Rebecca Russell represents 20 of those farmers, including two named in the latest legal filings.

The complaint NORPAC filed April 17 in federal bankruptcy court names 10 Willamette Valley growers who have filed claims stating the processor still owes them several million dollars collectively in “unpaid crop proceeds.”

Russell told KOIN 6 News the co-op singled out those farmers to “present a representative subset of growers” and types of claims to the judge. Once the judge makes a decision, the other growers would likely receive payment in the same manner, she said.

The company argues since it suffered net losses, the farmers’ earnings are “less than zero.” In bankruptcy proceedings, member growers are paid nothing “unless general unsecured creditors are paid in full, which they will not be,” according to the suit.

“(NORPAC’s) response is because the growers are members, they are only owners of the corporation and they can’t also be creditors. But that’s not true,” Russell said.

Some growers she represents do have equity in the company, which will likely never be paid back to them, but Russell also contends growers are creditors. “They provided goods,” she said. “These aren’t just passive owners that watched NORPAC. These were active contributors to the business.”

Several growers continued to deliver produce to NORPAC even after the co-op filed for bankruptcy, “based on promises of payment,” Russell said. “They should be given priority in a bankruptcy proceeding because they allowed NORPAC to have a robust inventory to sell to Oregon Potato Company.”

The complaint asks a bankruptcy judge to rule that the defendants’ claims should be set to $0. It also asks for “reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs” and “a judgment that Defendants breached their Contracts by filing notices of liens, causing damages in an amount to be determined at trial.”

Russell emphasized that she suspects NORPAC’s attorneys are the driving force behind the payment priorities, rather than the board of directors, which includes member growers.

““It’s really not the board that has made these decisions, as far as I understand,” she said.