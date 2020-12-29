Oregon’s ailing nonprofits seek year-end donations

The Oregon Food Bank and Sunshine Division have seen a 10-fold increase in need for food during the pandemic, November 17, 2020 (KOIN)

Thinking about making a year-end donation? Oregon nonprofits could really use some help.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis have put many Oregon nonprofits in a difficult situation. The wildfires and protests against racial injustice further underscored how many organizations are in dire need of funds.

So, as the year comes to an end and people squeeze in their final donations of 2020, where should they give their money?

The Nonprofit Association of Oregon said people should really consider what they’re passionate about before making a donation.

However, for those looking for more guidance, the NAO said organizations that provide food and shelter could use additional help this year as the pandemic has impacted the state’s homeless population.

There are also nonprofit organizations that are still supporting Oregonians displaced by the wildfires.

One group that’s struggling, but may be overlooked by some, are arts and culture organizations. The pandemic caused musical groups and museums across the state to close their doors.

“The need has been so great. So, I think this year more than ever nonprofits are really hurting, themselves as well as supporting the communities, those that their missions impact. So, yes, all of those needs have just been tremendous,” said Lilisa Hall, director of membership communication and advancement for the Nonprofit Association of Oregon.

Hall said people should not forget about organizations that support domestic violence victims when they consider making donations. KOIN 6 News reported in October that reports of domestic violence had risen in April, May, June, and July in Clackamas County compared to the previous year. The executive director of Raphael House of Portland said the domestic violence calls they’ve received in 2020 have been more lethal and extreme.

The NAO reminds donors to check that an organization is a 501c3 and in good standing with the IRS before giving money to it.

Many people and businesses make charitable donations at the end of the year to ensure the donations qualify them for tax deductions. Typically, charitable donations can only reduce a tax bill for those who choose to itemize their taxes. Most people take the standard tax deduction, which in 2020 is $12,400 for a single person and $24,800 for a married couple filing jointly. However, if a person’s deductions, including charitable gifts, add up to more than the standard deduction, they’ll generally choose to itemize.

In 2020, the CARES Act is allowing people to take advantage of a special $300 charitable-giving deduction without itemizing their taxes. This means taxpayers who claim the standard deduction also have the chance to take an additional above-the-line $300 federal income tax deduction for their qualifying charitable donations.

For those who aren’t in a position to give financially, Hall said there are always opportunities to volunteer, even in a pandemic, and to look for ways to get involved.