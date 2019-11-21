Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

Oregon’s Treasures: Native American artifacts

Special Reports

The Oregon Historical Society has a good relationship with Oregon tribes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Historical Society’s vault is home to many precious historical artifacts and perhaps the most important is the Native American collection.

“So this is a really special part of the warehouse,” director Kerry Tymchuk said.

There are nine federally recognized Native American tribes in Oregon and the Oregon Historical Society has a relationship with all of them.

The Oregon Historical Society has a large collection of Native American artifacts. (KOIN)

“Normally when something of Native American ancestry comes in we do recommend that they contact a local tribe first to see if that might be of interest to that tribe, to see if they can provide more context and information and to be respectful that this is their ancestral land and make sure they make that connection,” collections manager Nicole Yashuhara said.

Tymchuk said when they created their new permanent exhibit at the museum, the worked closely with tribes to tell their stories.

“Their history is such a very important part of Oregon’s history,” he said.

Where We Live: Experience Oregon at OHS
Visit the Oregon Historical Society

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KOIN's Cart of the Week

More Cart of the Week

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget