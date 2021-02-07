Outdoor patio bars give customers a taste of normalcy for Super Bowl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While many bars across Portland remained shuttered on Super Bowl Sunday, those fortunate enough to have outdoor dining space and a television setup were excited to host fans on what some consider an unofficial holiday.

At Satellite Tavern in North Portland, fans sat at tables spread at least six feet apart. All the servers were masked, as were many guests, as they sat around enjoying food and drinks while watching the big game on multiple screens.

Two guests KOIN 6 News spoke to said they’ve visited Satellite Tavern’s outdoor space often during the pandemic.

“There haven’t been many places like this that are covered and all the heat and stuff and they’ve got good food, so we like the bartenders here too. They’re amazing staff,” they said.

At Prost, another bar in North Portland, two friends said they had forgotten it was Super Bowl Sunday, but were pleasantly surprised when they showed up at the bar and saw the game was on.

Two friends pose for a photo while watching the Super Bowl at Prost, a bar in North Portland on Feb. 7, 2021. (KOIN)

“We basically just went to a bar and then realized that like oh, there’s a TV here we had no idea the Super Bowl was on… and here we are, having a good time,” one friend said.

Other patrons at Prost said they knew the bar had TVs set up on its patio and would be showing the game and that’s why they went there.

Prost servers were thoroughly cleaning tables and chairs after people left and had signs with COVID-19 guidelines posted around the patio.

Even with masks, sanitizing stations, and distanced tables, customers at the bars said the opportunity to get out and watch the game with friends made Super Bowl Sunday feel like one of the more normal days they’ve had during the pandemic.