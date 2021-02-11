Pandemic love: 3 couples and a wedding

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Love is eternal — even when the pandemic upends weddings.

For couples like Rachel and David, Charlotte and Justin and Heather and Daniel, they didn’t let the pandemic stop them from love. All 3 couples got engaged in 2019 and hoped to get married in 2020.

According to data analysis from 50 wedding planners, 71% of weddings in the Pacific Northwest were postponed last year — including these 3 couples.

Charlotte and Justin

Charlotte and Justin were planning a destination wedding in Italy and planned to get married last September. Then COVID-19 hit.

“We saw things were not getting better and ended up canceling that plan,” Charlotte said. “It was definitely disappointing but there was a lot scarier things happening in the world at that time, so it felt like the right thing to do.”

Instead, a judge married them in Justin’s parents backyard in November with 6 people attending.

“We took a very conservative approach,” said Justin. “We definitely wanted to be safe. We have the rest of our lives to celebrate so I think we threw in the towel and (said) ‘Let’s get this done and we will celebrate when we can,'” said Charlotte.

Rachel and David

Rachel, a professional planner with Rebecca Taylor Weddings, is now planning her own wedding. She and her fiancé David originally planned for an August wedding but pushed it back.

“July 2021 hopefully,” she said, “and that might be with some cuts in numbers depending on state guidelines,” David added.

There has been a benefit, though, she said.

“It’s now allowed me, personally, to have this understanding for all of my brides and knowing that feeling. You have so much excitement but outweighing the positives and the negatives and truly focusing on what really matters — marrying the love of your life.”

Heather and Daniel

Throughout the wedding planning process there is a lot of uncertainty as COVID guidelines change. Couples like Heather and Daniel have had to push their date back and even find new vendors.

“We have to get a couple new ones, like I said one went out of business,” Heather said. “But everyone has been super-flexible and we haven’t had to pay another deposit.”

They’re also being flexible. They’re making a list for who would be at their possible micro-wedding and they’re rolling with the punches — together.

“Just rememember what you are focusing on: It’s a celebration of you two and why you are doing it,” Daniel said. “I’m just ready to be married and move forward as husband and wife,” said Heather.

The wedding planner

Brides, grooms and wedding planners are getting creative and adapting quickly.

“I joke that we are part time therapists and part time planners,” said Katy Haley, a senior planner with Bridal Bliss. “We’ve done a few where we’ve had the videographer do like livestream so the family and friends can watch online. We’ve sent family and friends a bottle of champagne or a charcuterie board for them to enjoy so it’s like they are part of the party.”

A couple on their wedding day during the pandemic (Courtesy: Jacquelyn Portolese)

A couple on their wedding day during the pandemic (Courtesy: Sullivan and Sullivan Studios)

Haley said you need to have an open mind — and read your contracts carefully.

“Know the COVID policies with all of the vendors that are set in place,” she said. “If you can afford it, I would get a planner to help you because a lot of us are knowledgeable about what’s going on.”

If you’re in the process of planning a wedding, keep this in mind.

“If you are willing to wait that’s great, but know you may need to compromise some things and even if having a small tiny wedding isn’t your dream wedding, it might turn out really nice and less stressful,” Charlotte said.

“Be patient focus on your health and the health of other people and if you still have that person with you, it can wait,” said David.

“We are going to get married no matter what,” Heather said.