Portland Christmas light decorating business sees overwhelming demand

The owner of Xmas Lights PDX says they decorated 30 to 50 homes in 2020 and had to turn down dozens of requests. After a difficult year, the owner thinks people are craving joy and cheerfulness more than in years past. (Photo courtesy Kevin Potter, Xmas Lights PDX)

The owner of Xmas Lights PDX says they were booked solid by the second week of November.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been a tough year for many businesses, but not for one Portland business specializing in spreading Christmas cheer.

Kevin Potter owns Xmas Lights PDX and tells KOIN 6 News it’s been a year like none other.

Potter and his employees decorate houses with lights ahead of the holidays. He said this year, their schedule was already booked full by the second week of November.

“Our website traffic after Halloween – I think Google wrote me an email and asked about it. It was crazy,” Potter said.

Holiday lights are a hot commodity this year. Potter said he had to drive all the way to a store in Troutdale on Saturday to find more clips to hang lights on people’s roofs.

Potter says Xmas Lights PDX decorated 30 to 50 houses in 2020 and had to turn down dozens of requests. They finished their final paid job of the season on Monday, Dec. 7.

Potter has been hanging lights for 10 years. He started in Michigan and continued the business in Portland after moving two years ago. One thing that’s really impressed him about the Rose City this year is how many people are purchasing lights as a gift to their neighbors. He says these requests amounted for about 30% of his business in the 2020 season.

“I am just overwhelmingly taken away by how much people are doing for others in this city. Almost everyone says, ‘Our neighbors are going to love this,’ down the street, anybody, and it’s just like nowhere else I’ve ever lived,” he said.

For Potter, the lights business is a side gig outside of his full-time job. To him, decorating for Christmas doesn’t feel like work.

“It brings people joy and if every single thing you did brought someone joy, like hanging each lightbulb, you would feel the same sense of reward I’m talking about. It’s immediately gratifying,” he said.

One recent project that stands out to Potter is a house he decorated for an elderly couple. Neither of them are able to climb a ladder. So, when Potter and his team decorated their home, it was the first time they’d seen lights on it in 10 years.

Potter says he’s glad the business has been so steady so he can also employ a few friends who lost their jobs during the pandemic. If the demand continues next year, he’s hoping to hire three more friends and decorate 100 houses.

While Potter is done with the paid work for the season, there’s still one job he wants to do. He and his team are hoping to decorate a home for a family in need before Christmas. He’s asking people to submit nominations on the Xmas Lights PDX Facebook page.

They’ll select a winner on Dec. 10.

