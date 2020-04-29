Portland company launches virtual coronavirus benefit concert series

"Even if I'm losing money, I'll still sleep better knowing I did what I could to help."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland marketing company is putting on a series of virtual concerts featuring local and national musical and comedic acts to raise funds for various relief efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Charboneau is the owner of The Metric Group, an event production company that works on trade show design, often at venues all over the nation. Like many businesses across the nation, his has been put on hold indefinitely.

“With everything going on we really wanted to do something to make a difference that utilize our talents. ‘Cause there’s incredibly talented people that don’t have work going on right now,” Charboneau told KOIN 6 News.

Portland-born vocalist Tahirah Memory will perform in a virtual COVID-19 relief benefit concert featuring stand-up comedy and music Friday, May 1. April 29, 2020 (photo courtesy Richard Charboneau).

The series kicks off Friday, May 1 at 9 p.m. and can be viewed through the website covidbenefitconcert.com, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to New York City hospitals for purchasing personal protective equipment.

Charboneau said he will attempt to purchase, as much as possible, the equipment from local Oregon businesses in order to infuse “that money back into the local economy as well as making a difference on the East Coast.”

The concert is completely free, but the funds are collected via a “donate now” button on the upper left-hand corner of the website. The concerts will occur every Friday for as long as stay-at-home orders are in effect, with a rotating line up of talent and a different charitable organization benefiting each time. Charboneau hopes to raise $100,000 in total for relief efforts.

The line up of talent for the May 1 show will include host and comedian Dwight Slade, who has appeared on HBO, Comedy Central and The Tonight Show; comedian Auggie Smith, who was a contestant on the show Last Comic Standing; and Canadian comedian, television host and writer Carla Collins.

In terms of musical acts, the show will include three acts with a Portland connection: drummer Tyrone Hendrix, pianist Nick Rolfe and vocalist Tahirah Memory, who was born in the Rose City.

“Any opportunity to combine my passion for music with any impact on the wellbeing of others, is one I want to be a part of, when able. It’s the point of it all,” Memory said.

Portland-based pianist Nick Rolfe will perform in a virtual COVID-19 relief benefit concert featuring stand-up comedy and music Friday, May 1. April 29, 2020 (photo courtesy Richard Charboneau).

Citing the mounting worries he has had in regard to hearing about hospitals running out of PPE, people being out of work indefinitely, and “the overall feeling of hopelessness for many,” Rolfe said it was his pleasure to work with Charboneau “to put something together to help as many people as possible.”

“Working on a project right now is definitely therapeutic for the mind; working on a project to help people in need is therapeutic for the soul,” said Rolfe, who has lived in Portland since 2016, when he toured with Aretha Franklin and to be closer to family.

Like many other businesses, Charboneau’s business is at a standstill and he has had to lay off all of his employees. He, the performers, and other members of the production team are putting on the concerts without collecting any money.

“I want to be able to tell my grandchildren I did something to make a difference, I made a change in the world for the better with the time that I had,” Charboneau said. “I’ll sleep better knowing that. Even if I’m losing money, I’ll still sleep better knowing I did what I could to help.”

For the May 8 concert, the proceeds will be split between the U.S. Bartender’s Guild and Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation Relief Fund.

More information, including how to view the concerts and donate, can be found at covidbenefitconcert.com.