Portland woman helps fuel progressive cannabis industry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Carrie Solomon is helping keep Oregon’s cannabis industry strong, progressive and gender-balanced.

Five years ago, Solomon and her husband started a medical cannabis company in Southeast Portland. But they wanted to expand into the hemp and CBD industry and look beyond the state of Oregon.

So Solomon recently applied for help from a local accelerator program called The Initiative. The group gives female-founded cannabis companies a boost through access to networking events, retreats and funding.

“There’s research to show that companies that have female founders or women in executive positions actually perform better overall across industries,” Solomon said.

Her participation in The Initiative was recently highlighted by Forbes. Solomon explained in the article how The Initiative helped her and her husband raise the money they needed to expand their product to CBD edibles and hemp oil through a new company called Greater Goods.

Solomon said they were able to launch the business and compete in an oversaturated market, thanks largely to The Initiative’s guidance and support.

“Now, we have more freedom to connect directly with our retail partners with a dedicated brand ambassador and the marketing tools that go along with those efforts,” she told Forbes.

Solomon is proud of the products Greater Goods creates, including truffles and chocolate bars.

“We can’t promise to cure all ills in the world but what we can promise to do is try to bring a little bit of joy to the masses and disrupt the notion that wellness has to be super serious,” she told KOIN 6 News. “What we want to do is celebrate how amazing this one ingredient is and hopefully that will counteract some of the things we deal with every day.”

