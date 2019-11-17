PSU study: Oregon welcomed 41,000 new residents since 2018

The Oregon Convention Center can be seen from the Hawthorne Bridge in Portland during a purple-hued sunset in September, 2019. (Multnomah County/Motoya Nakamura)

Portland State University says Oregon's population increased by more than 400,000 since 2010, mostly due to migration

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Newcomers continue to flock to Oregon, according to a new study, with the statewide population rising by more than 41,000 in the last year — and 400,000 in a decade.

Portland State University’s population research center released its annual report Friday, Nov. 15, and the preliminary results show that the new residents are conglomerating in the Portland metro region.

Multnomah County added nearly 8,500 people between 2018 and 2019, while Washington County grew by about 7,100 and Clackamas County increased by almost 4,000. That’s nearly half of the state’s total growth.

Overall, the Beaver State is on track for 1% population growth this year, with the state’s populace now topping 4.2 million. Portland itself attracted 8,360 out-of-towners, making the Rose City a bustling place filled with 657,100 folk.

“These estimates are based on fluctuations in the numbers of housing units, persons residing in group quarter facilities, births and deaths, students enrolled in public school, persons employed, Medicare enrollees, state and federal tax exemptions, Oregon driver license holders as well as other administrative data that are symptomatic of population change,” according to PSU.

The boomtown effect isn’t felt everywhere equally. Shrinking rural counties include Wheeler, Wallowa, Union, Sherman, Lake, Harney and Grant, though the total lost citizenry for those counties was less than 200 people.

PSU says 86% of the state’s growth came from net migration — think moving trucks and a fresh start — while the rest was due to, cue the baby rattle, a special delivery from the stork.

PSU will finalize the numbers for the period between July 1, 2018 and July 1, 2019 on December 15.

