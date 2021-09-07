‘Raining fire’: Oregon recovers from wildfires one year later

A “Children Playing” sign still stands even after the Beachie Creek Fire roared through and destroyed so much, September 2020 (KOIN)

KOIN 6 reported extensively on 2020’s disastrous wildfires and the destruction left in their wake. This article is the first in a series that will highlight communities affected by the fires and how they are building back now.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the past 18 months, Oregonians have faced challenge after challenge — from the pandemic to unrest to some of the most devastating wildfires in the United States’ history.

“It wasn’t like a wall of fire,” said one Marion County firefighter. “It was raining fire.”

Fueled by an Eastern windstorm, the catastrophic fires claimed more than one million acres and hundreds of homes in Oregon.

“Houses all around you are gone, just gone,” another firefighter said.

Throughout the state, 11 people died and thousands had to leave everything behind on a moment’s notice.

Detroit City Hall was destroyed. The fire district had an administrative office inside. They had to leave their rig behind in order to help 76 people evacuate the town.

The 6 major fires in 2020 saw an equally intense response from thousands of firefighters who risked their lives to defend fellow Oregonians and their homes.

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s office in Lyons burned to the ground on Sept. 8, 2020. The building was within the perimeter of the Beachie Creek Fire. Photo courtesy Levi Hopkins



Northfolk Road in the hear of the Beachie Creek Fire Zone (Credit: Marion County Sheriff)

The remnants of a welcome sign in Gates, Ore. after the Beachie Creek Fire. September 19, 2020 (KOIN)

A “Children Playing” sign still stands even after the Beachie Creek Fire roared through and destroyed so much, September 2020 (KOIN)

A camp host at Fishermen’s Bend Recreation Site recovered his charred name plaque after flames from the Beachie Creek Fire destroyed his cabin in Mill City, Oregon on September 13, 2020. – The wildfire caused the evacuation of 40,000 residents, killing four people and five are still missing (Photo by Rob SCHUMACHER / POOL / AFP)

Business owner Cory Repucci of Lyons was evacuated when the Beachie Creek Fire roared through Marion County, September 14, 2020 (KOIN)

DMV Headquarters in Salem with a smoke-filled sky on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo by Craig Daniels, DMV Records Manager. (ODOT)

TOPSHOT – The melted sign of the Oak Park Motel destroyed by the flames of the Beachie Creek Fire is seen in Gates, east of Salem, Oregon on September 13, 2020. – The wildfire caused the evacuation of 40,000 residents, killing four people and five are still missing (Photo by Rob SCHUMACHER / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ROB SCHUMACHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A fire engine from the Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District sits on Detroit Avenue Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Detroit, Ore. The engine was destroyed on Wednesday when the Lionshead Fire over-ran the resort community of Detroit, Ore., merging with the Beachie Creek Fire. Only the post office and a market survived the fire in the town’s business district. (Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP)

Firefighters battling the Beachie Creek Fire in Santiam Canyon in Marion County, September 8, 2020 (KOIN)

Firefighters continue to work by hand to contain the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County, September 28, 2020 (KOIN)

The Clackamas County Evacuation Zone as of 3 p.m., September 23, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

At least 53 homes in the Estacada-Molalla area plus 150 other structures were destroyed in the Riverside Fire. September 28, 2020 (KOIN)

A view of a small area torched by the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County, September 21, 2020 (KOIN)

Transportation crews remove traffic cones to reopen Highway 22 in the Santiam Canyon to all traffic, Oct. 13, 2020. (KOIN)

The charred remains of the Gates Elementary School, which was being used as a staging ground by firefighters, are seen after the passage of the Santiam Fire in Gates, Oregon, on September 10, 2020. – California firefighters battled the state’s largest ever inferno on September 10, as tens of thousands of people fled blazes up and down the US West Coast and officials warned the death toll could shoot up in coming days. At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the past 24 hours across California, Oregon and Washington, but officials say some areas are still impossible to reach, meaning the number is likely to rise. (Photo by Kathryn ELSESSER / AFP) (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)

Hwy 22 east of Salem was closed in both directions at MP 13 for search and rescue efforts in the Santiam Canyon area, Sept. 9, 2020. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

“This community will take care of the community,” said a Marion County firefighter. “We’ll take care of each other.”

Now, communities across the state continue to rebuild from the fires that torched the state one year ago.

“We’re not done here,” an Estacada firefighter said. “Nature is very resilient and so are we. We will create a new life.”