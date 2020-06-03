Remarkable Women across US connect despite canceled trip

Remarkable Women from around the United States meet and connect via Zoom. (Courtesy of Joan Dalton)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last year, KOIN 6 asked its viewers to nominate the remarkable women in their lives as part of a nationwide search for Nexstar’s Remarkable Women 2020 initiative — and women nominated across the country are now connecting.

Contest finalists were awarded a trip to New York but the trip was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But dozens of women from across the country seized an opportunity to connect and meet one another during a recent Zoom meeting organized by Stephanie Ford. Ford said she wants to create a space where these women can support one another. She also wants it to include contact information so they can reach out to one another if they need a hand.

Stephanie is from Alexandria, Louisiana and was recognized as a Remarkable Woman for her work as a special education teacher for 4th and 5th graders as well as for organizing community events to benefit children.

Joan Dalton of Woodburn, Oregon is KOIN 6’s Remarkable Women 2020 pick. She founded the nonprofit group Project Pooch nearly 30 years ago. Dogs at high-risk for euthanasia are brought to the Mac Laren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn and the youth train, groom and care for the dogs that are eventually adopted out.

Joan and social scientists say there is proof the program empowers youth and leads to their success in the treatment program.

All of the Remarkable Women have influenced public policy, social progress and the quality of life — and their determination to help one another is further proof of that. They are hopeful they will still be able to take their winning trip to New York, together, in March of 2021.

