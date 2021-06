PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – KOIN 6 News visited various homeless camps around town to get their point of view on their day to day experiences and what they were doing to prepare for the coming heat, facing a weekend of triple digits.

In the above vlog that was filmed on Tuesday, KOIN 6 News Digital Enterprise Reporter Danny Peterson brought bottles of water, socks and masks to give out to anyone he talked to who was in need of some basic amenities or dehydrated.