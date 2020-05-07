Rock violinist serenades seniors amid coronavirus lockdown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A world-renowned rock violinist held a free concert for seniors at a retirement home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and statewide lockdown.

Aaron Meyer held the show outdoors on Wednesday afternoon in front of the Laurel Parc retirement home in Portland so residents could listen from their windows. In addition, the home set out less than a dozen chairs spaced out six feet apart so some residents could sit and listen in the open air. Neighbors from homes across the street even set out lawn chairs on the sidewalk to enjoy the show.

Aaron Meyer, a world renowned musician, performing rock violin for seniors in a Portland retirement home. May 06, 2020 (KOIN/Danny Peterson).

“It was just nice to see people having a good time and even conversing between songs,” Meyer told KOIN 6 News. “It felt really good to be outside. It’s nice to come together when we’re forced to be apart.”

Meyer explained he has a connection to Laurel Parc from a friend in Hood River, Gordy Sato, whose mother resides there. Sato organized for the concert to take place, Meyer said.

Classical, jazz, world and rock are all mixed together in the music of Meyer, who has sold over a million records worldwide. He played everything from Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody to a James Bond theme song, the music of Vivaldi and everything in-between.

Meyer is also an original member of famed Portland jazz band Pink Martini.