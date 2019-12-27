PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The past 12 months were full of wins and losses in the local sporting world but many of the sports stories that attracted the most attention on KOIN.com had nothing to do with final scores.

The KOIN.com Top 10 sports stories of 2019

#1. Aloha Warriors are 1st OR cheer team to win nationals

Feb. 22 — The Aloha Warriors make history as the first Oregon team to ever win the National High School Cheerleading Championship. “There’s just one point in the routine where you just know that it was perfect,” Aloha senior McKenzie Siller said.

#2. Scappoose freshman makes history in girls wrestling

March 8 — Bella Amaro, a freshman at Scappoose High School, places third in the first OSAA-sanctioned girls wrestling high school state championship meet.

#3. Kanter trolls Nuggets after Blazers clinch finals run

May 12 — The Portland Trail Blazers defeat the Denver Nuggets, clinching their spot in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood gestures during the second half of Game 6 of the team’s NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Portland, Ore. The Trail Blazers won 119-108. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

#4. Kendra Little goes public as intersex athlete

Aug. 11 — Kendra Little goes public about being born with partial androgen insensitivity syndrome (AIS). Little has the physical appearance of a female, but much of her genetic makeup is of a male. She says the response has “been incredible.”

Kendra Little credits the support of her sister and brother for helping her deal with her evolvement as an intersex athlete and person. (Jaime Valdez/PMG)

#5. Trail Blazers get stuck in elevator, share hilarious video

A number of Portland Trail Blazers get stuck in an elevator in Boston and Enes Kanter shares a video on Twitter.

#6. Patriots beat Rams in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever

For the first time, a Super Bowl goes into the fourth quarter without a touchdown.

#7. 4OTs: Blazers take Game 3 over Denver

May 3 — The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 140-137 to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 03: Rodney Hood #5 of the Portland Trail Blazers is mobbed by teammates after the Portland Trail Blazers won game three of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets at Moda Center on May 03, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. The Blazers won 140-137 in 4 overtimes. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

#8. Gee whiz: Peeing dog celebration costs Ole Miss in Egg Bowl

Nov. 28 — Mississippi loses the 116th Egg Bowl by one point after receiver Elijah Moore is penalized for celebrating a touchdown by crawling and pretending to urinate like a dog.

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) reacts following a touchdown by his team against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. The act resulted in a 15-yard penalty assessed on the extra point that was missed. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

#9. Blazers oust Nuggets in thrilling Game 7 comeback

May 12 — CJ McCollum scores 37 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcome a 17-point first-half deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 100-96 to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

#10. Damian Lillard confirms separated ribs injury

May 19 — Portland Trail Blazers’ star Damian Lillard confirms that he is playing through the Western Conference finals with an injury.

