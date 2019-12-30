The KOIN.com Top 10 stories of 2019

KOIN 6 News revisits our top 10 most-read stories of 2019. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The news team at KOIN 6 News works hard to report all of the headlines, big and small, that our community cares about.

As we near the end of 2019, we’re looking back at the most-read stories with continuing coverage, the top KOIN Special Reports, the top Sports stories, the most-watched KOIN 6 News videos and we are remembering the famous and infamous who passed away.

These are the individual stories you read most over the past 12 months in order of popularity.

#1: Canby teen trap shooter ‘shows ’em who’s boss’

July 30 — KOIN 6 News meets a senior at Canby High School recently named one of the top female trap shooters in the country. “You get out here and you drop all problems,” Issabella Berge said. “So from school, from your home life, from working, anything, you just get out on the line and you shoot and it was like therapy almost.”

Berge trap shooter
Issabella Berge practices twice a week at the Canby Rod & Gun Club (KOIN)

#2. Oregon priest performs exorcisms: ‘Cases are getting darker’

Sept. 26 — KOIN 6 News sits in on exorcism performed by Medford-based religious leader James Cloud in Golden, Oregon. Cloud, who is also a licensed counselor, makes house calls and has performed hundreds of exorcisms.

Archbishop James Cloud leaves an abandoned church in Golden, Oregon after performing an exorcism, Sept. 25, 2019. (KOIN)

#3. Bodies of Karissa and Billy Fretwell found

June 16 — More than a month after Karissa Fretwell and her 3-year-old son Billy went missing, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office announces the discovery of their bodies. Billy’s biological father, Michael Wolfe, faces murder and kidnapping charges.

karissa fretwell billy fretwell 05192019_1558373661424.jpg.jpg

#4. Fitness center chain sued after Portland man dies on treadmill

Jan. 24 — A 62-year-old man collapsed and died while running on a treadmill. In a $13 million lawsuit, the man’s wife accuses 24 Hour Fitness of failing to train the only employee on duty how to respond to the emergency and how to find the automated external defibrillator.

24 hour fitness_1548397545282.jpg.jpg

#5. Snoop Dogg holding free concert at Oregon dispensary opening

Oct. 4 — Rapper Snoop Dogg helps celebrate the opening of a marijuana dispensary in Ontario, Oregon by holding a free concert. He was set to arrive for the show at 4:20 p.m.

Snoop Dogg performed in Ontario, Oregon on October 5, 2019. (KBOI)

#6. Watch: Parkrose coach Keanon Lowe disarms student

Oct. 18 — KOIN 6 News is the first news outlet to obtain surveillance video showing the dramatic moment when Parkrose High School football coach Keanon Lowe disarmed a student carrying a loaded shotgun on campus.

A screen grab from surveillance video from May 17, 2019 shows Parkrose football coach Keanon Lowe (back to window) hugging Angel Granados-Diaz after disarming the teen. Another man picks up the gun Granados-Diaz had. Video released October 18, 2019 by the Multnomah County DA’s Office after a public records request by KOIN 6 News.

#7. ‘Horrific’: Man kills 4, including baby girl

Jan. 20 — Clackamas County deputies find a person dead outside a home in Woodburn and hear screams coming from inside. Deputies fatally shoot the suspect, Mark Gago, who had murdered his infant daughter, his girlfriend, his mother and stepfather.

mark gago house b 01202019_1548010458895.jpg.jpg
The house Woodburn where Mark Gago killed his infant daughter, girlfriend, mother and stepfather, Jan. 20, 2019. (KOIN)

#8. Body found in Willamette River ID’d as Owen Klinger

An exhaustive, days-long search for missing University of Portland student Owen Klinger ends after a body found in the Willamette River is positively identified as the missing teen.

Dustin and Mary Klinger at a vigil for their missing son (left); Owen Klinger, 18, has been missing since Oct. 6. (University of Portland/KOIN)

#9. Small tremors along West Coast could lead to ‘big one’

May 22 — Scientists and geologists talk about the possibility of a massive natural disaster after a small burst of tremors are recorded along the West Coast.

A series of small tremors were recorded along the West Coast, May 22, 2019. (KOIN)

#10. Wheeler: PPB ‘kept extremists on both sides separated’

Aug. 17 — KOIN 6 News takes an in-depth look at a day of clashes between opposing groups. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler commends the Portland Police Bureau for its handling of clashes between opposing protest groups.

Joseph Oakman and fellow Proud Boys plant a flag in Tom McCall Waterfront Park during an “End Domestic Terrorism” rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the situation was “potentially dangerous and volatile” but as of early afternoon most of the right-wing groups had left the area via a downtown bridge and police used officers on bikes and in riot gear to keep black clad, helmet and mask-wearing anti-fascist protesters — known as antifa — from following them. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
