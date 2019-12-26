The KOIN.com Top 10 videos of 2019

Special Reports

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KOIN 6 News revisits our top 10 most-read stories of 2019. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Across the board, the top-performing story and video of 2019 featured a girl who set her sights on some big goals. Many other unique video reports captured the community’s attention, from a quilt theft to winter weather.

These are the videos you watched most in the past 12 months.

The KOIN.com Top 10 videos of 2019

#1. Canby teen trap shooter ‘shows ’em who’s boss’

#2. Oregon priest performs exorcisms: ‘Cases are getting darker’

#3. Watch: Parkrose coach Keanon Lowe disarms student

#4. 2 found dead in remote ‘shooting area’ near Estacada

#5. 6 things to know about marijuana in Oregon

#6. ‘Incredible’ quilt stolen from Tillamook fabric shop

#7. Body found in Willamette River ID’d as Owen Klinger

#8. Owen Klinger’s parents: PPB misspoke on early details

#9. Heavy mountain snow continues through midweek

#10. Scientists make 3D map of underwater volcano off Oregon Coast

About KOIN 6 News: Broadcasting since 1953, KOIN 6 is Portland’s CBS affiliate, providing local news, network and syndicated entertainment to viewers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. KOIN 6 News is Watching Out for You with 35 hours of local news each week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KOIN's Cart of the Week

More Cart of the Week

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget