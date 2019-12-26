PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Across the board, the top-performing story and video of 2019 featured a girl who set her sights on some big goals. Many other unique video reports captured the community’s attention, from a quilt theft to winter weather.
These are the videos you watched most in the past 12 months.
The KOIN.com Top 10 videos of 2019
#1. Canby teen trap shooter ‘shows ’em who’s boss’
#2. Oregon priest performs exorcisms: ‘Cases are getting darker’
#3. Watch: Parkrose coach Keanon Lowe disarms student
#4. 2 found dead in remote ‘shooting area’ near Estacada
#5. 6 things to know about marijuana in Oregon
#6. ‘Incredible’ quilt stolen from Tillamook fabric shop
#7. Body found in Willamette River ID’d as Owen Klinger
#8. Owen Klinger’s parents: PPB misspoke on early details
#9. Heavy mountain snow continues through midweek
#10. Scientists make 3D map of underwater volcano off Oregon Coast