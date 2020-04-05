Stabbing under Burnside Bridge leaves one injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was arrested Saturday for his alleged role in a stabbing that took place under the Burnside Bridge in Downtown Portland.

Police said Donovan S. Burgess used a knife to stab a man in the back after hitting him with a stick just before 10:30 p.m. When responding officers arrived to the scene, Burgess, 23, gave police a brief chase before ultimately being apprehended.

Multiple knives were seized as evidence, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was determined to have non-life threatening injuries.

Burgess was charged with three crimes including second degree assault. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center following his arrest.