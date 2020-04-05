Stabbing under Burnside Bridge leaves one injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was arrested Saturday for his alleged role in a stabbing that took place under the Burnside Bridge in Downtown Portland.
Police said Donovan S. Burgess used a knife to stab a man in the back after hitting him with a stick just before 10:30 p.m. When responding officers arrived to the scene, Burgess, 23, gave police a brief chase before ultimately being apprehended.
Multiple knives were seized as evidence, police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was determined to have non-life threatening injuries.
Burgess was charged with three crimes including second degree assault. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center following his arrest.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.