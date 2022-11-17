Supporters of Starbucks workers protest outside of a location in New York on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland-area Starbucks employees are joining workers at over 110 locations nationwide who are participating in Thursday’s #RedCupRebellion.

One labor group for Starbucks employees told Nexstar Media Wire that the workers “are planning strikes or walkouts to protest working conditions, pay, and the company’s alleged actions to discourage unionization efforts.”

Earlier this November, demonstrators protested outside of a Northwest Portland Starbucks after a union-organizing shift lead got fired.

Thursday’s strike falls on a busy day for the multinational chain, #RedCupDay. On Nov. 17, customers who purchase one of Starbucks’ handcrafted holiday drinks will also receive a reusable red cup.

“You cannot be pro-LGTBQ, pro-BLM, pro-sustainability, and anti-union. This Red Cup Day, we’re organizing for a voice on the job and a true seat at the table,” Michelle Eisen, a Starbucks employee from Buffalo, New York, said in a press release.

Starbucks Workers United provided a map that reveals where the strikes will be taking place. Here are the Portland locations that will be affected.

Westmoreland

Location: 7001 SE Milwaukee Ave

7001 SE Milwaukee Ave Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

U.S. Bank Tower

Location: 555 S.W. Oak Street

555 S.W. Oak Street Time: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NE Grand and Lloyd

Address: 525 NE Grand Avenue

525 NE Grand Avenue Time: 7:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The map also shows Eugene’s Starbucks locations, as well as some in Seattle — where the coffeehouse was founded.