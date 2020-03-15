1  of  27
Closings
Albina Head Start & Early Head Start Canby Sch. Dist. Clackamas ESD Cornerstone Christian Acad. Forest Grove Sch. Dist. Forest Hills Lutheran Christian School Glenwood Sch. Dist. Gresham-Barlow Sch. Dist. Holy Family Catholic Mill A Sch. Dist. Molalla River Academy Molalla River Sch. Dist. Neighborhood House North Wasco Co. SD Oregon City Sch. Dist. Portland Montessori Collaborative Reynolds Sch. Dist. Ridgefield Sch. Dist. Santiam Canyon Sch. Dist. St. Agatha Catholic School St. Joseph Catholic School - Vancouver Swallowtail Waldorf School and Farm Trinity Early Learning Center (TELC) Washougal Sch. Dist. West Linn-Wilsonville Sch. Dist. Wishram Sch. Dist. Woodland Sch. Dist.

Starbucks shifts stores to ‘to-go’ due to coronavirus

News
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Starbucks announced Sunday its company-owned stores across the U.S. and Canada will shift to a “to go” model for at least two weeks to encourage social distancing.

While customers can still walk up to the counter and order, there will be no seating in stores.

Starbucks says it may temporarily close stores in high-social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses. It’s possible other locations will be closed or see reduced operating hours in communities with high clusters of COVID –19 cases, according to a news release. 

“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” wrote Rossann Williams, executive vice president and president, U.S. company-operated business and Canada.

The company announced last week it was modifying its operations, including enabling mobile-only ordering.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget