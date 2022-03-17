PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in two years, it’s no-mask March.

Crowds are gathering again for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and for March Madness, packed shoulder-to-shoulder.

At the Moda Center, masking plus proof of vaccination requirements are no longer present after the state mandate ended last week.

Thousands of college basketball fans from across the country have gathered at the Moda Center today, and while outside food or drink isn’t allowed in the building, some fans might be bringing the virus into the stadium.

Rose Quarter management say that they strongly suggest that guests wear masks when not eating or drinking, and ticket holders are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated.

Throwing caution to the wind, hoping for the luck of the Irish, may no be the best idea just yet.