PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of one of Portland’s most recent homicide victims is speaking out today, begging the community to come forward with information.

According to Portland Police, Jonathan Dunbar died at the scene near SW 4th and Washington shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday morning.

Dunbar was a father and his family describes him as an affectionate family man, who worked multiple jobs. They say he was off the clock but stopping by work when he was shot.

“I’ve been hearing in Portland, all of this gun violence, but I never would have thought that would happen to us. I’m just appealing to whoever did this to come forward. Someone did this, took his life, so come forward and let justice be served,” Dunbar’s father Joseph Yeaney said.

Dunbar’s older sister, Lotten Yeaney, asked the community to come forward with information.

“We immigrated into this country from Liberia. Jonathan survived a war to come to America just to be killed by some cowardly individual…every time you’re silent the next person could be your family member. If you saw something please let the detectives know. We have to come together to stop this madness.”

A memorial at the scene where he was shot took place on Monday. This was one of five homicides in just a week, and one of 74 this year, putting Portland on pace to have the most homicides in its history.

Police are asking if you know anything to reach out to their detectives. They say they have not yet made any arrests. A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with funeral expenses.

“I gained an angel yesterday. I lost my big brother to gun violence. There’s no words to describe this tragedy. But he deserves to be laid to rest the right way. My family (and) I would appreciate if you can help in any way or share,” Dunbar’s younger sister, Bendu Yeaney, who plays for the Oregon State University women’s basketball team, said in a tweet.