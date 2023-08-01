PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On Aug. 1, 2021, a Portlander took criminal matters into his own hands by helping a man recover his stolen motorcycle. Two years later, his recovery of other vehicles in the community has made a significant impact.

Rick Bain describes himself as a man with riding in his blood. Since 1970, he has developed a bond with bikes. So when someone stole a motorcycle from his home in NE Portland, he was worried he’d never see it again.

“It’s special because when my brother died, I took his motor on and rebuilt it,” he said. “I’ve had it for 29 years now.”

That is, until Nick Haas helped him get his bike back. It was the first of many vehicles Haas would soon recover.



“He really put himself out there to help other people,” Bain said.

KOIN 6 first reported Nick Haas’ recovery of 50 stolen cars in 2022. Since then, he and a team of 60 volunteers have recovered more than 1,000 vehicles and returned them to their rightful owners.

“This has grown beyond my one idea and the actions of one man,” Haas said. “It’s all about that moment of them getting their stuff back and how happy that feels to be able to restore a little bit of faith in humanity.”

The team at Guardians Theft Recovery works 24/7 to reunite community members with their vehicles – including a trailer stolen from Shine Distillery and Grill on Thursday, July 27.

The distillery’s owner, Jon Poteet, said it only took 36 hours for Guardians Theft Recovery and PNW Stolen Cars to find and return the trailer that held his custom mobile bar.

“Strangers helping strangers – and it does help,” he said. “I mean, being a small business, I can’t take that kind of a financial hit losing $30,000 or $40,000 worth of equipment.”

If your car is stolen, contact these recovery teams on Facebook at Guardians Theft Recovery and PNW Stolen Cars. Poteet said he is glad he did.

“I’m really glad there are people like Nick and Sara [Jane] out there doing what they’re doing and just trying to help and do the right thing,” he said.

Editor’s Note: The story’s subject, Nick Haas, is not related to KOIN 6 reporter Elise Haas, who contributed to this story.