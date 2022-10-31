PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in four years, kids and parents, and Halloween party goers will be dealing with some spooky, soggy conditions for their evening festivities.

Portland hasn’t seen rain on Halloween since 2017 and not a heavy dose of moisture since 2015.

Monday evening that will change.

Thanks to the arrival of an atmospheric river, the rain arrived in the metro area before the morning commute was over and is expected to last through the day.

And, while temperatures may not quite be comfortable, they will be tolerable.

Most of the metro area will be wet through the morning with a breeze out of the southwest and temperatures in the 50s. The rain picks up a little, but there won’t be much for wind during the lunch hour.



By the time school gets out, most of the area will be dealing with at least a drizzle, but there could be some dry patches. The steady rain returns just before sunset and the temperature will dip into the low-50s in most places.

Here’s an in-depth look at your hour-by-hour, trick-or-treat forecast.

It would be smart to pair those costumes with a poncho and rain boots.