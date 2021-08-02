Street race blocks NE Portland intersection for hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A street racing event blocked the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Columbia boulevards in Northeast Portland Sunday night, according to police.

Video from social media showed drivers spinning in the middle of the intersection, and the Portland Police Bureau said it received reports of fireworks being discharged.

PPB said the illegal gathering started shortly after 9 p.m. and continued for about three hours. Officers confirmed one crash, but it is unclear if anyone was injured.

The crowd was so large, police said, that officers and medical personnel did not enter the area. PPB officers prioritized life-threatening calls, the bureau said.

This is a developing story.