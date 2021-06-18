Stretch of Hwy 99W in Newberg reopens after gas leak

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of Highway 99W is now reopened after a gas line was hit at a construction site on Friday morning near a hospital in Newberg, resulting in major traffic delays.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says the gas line was hit at a construction site and a 300-foot radius surrounding the area has been evacuated. Northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99W that were shut down through Newberg at Providence Drive due to the leak were reopened just after noon on Friday.

UPDATE: @nwnatural has made repairs and mitigated the gas leak. Hwy 99W and Providence Drive are reopened. Providence Newberg Medical Center has also reopened to new patients and visitors.



Thank you to all partner agencies who assisted on scene today. https://t.co/z74YWsGB87 — TVF&R (@TVFR) June 18, 2021

Northwest Natural crews worked quickly to repair the leak. TVFR, Newberg-Dundee PD, Dundee Fire, Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Transportation were also on the scene.

As a result of the location of the gas leak, Providence Drive was closed, which leads to the adjacent Providence Newberg Medical Center. Patients heading to the hospital were asked to go to another nearby hospital and visitors were asked to postpone their trips, according to TVFR; however, since the road has reopened after the gas leak was repaired, patients and visitors can resume their trips.